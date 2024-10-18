Ahead of BRICS summit, Vladimir Putin lauds PM Modi's efforts to resolve Ukraine conflict

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the BRICS group is not anti-West, but it will drive much of global economic growth in the coming years due to its size and faster growth compared to Western nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)

“BRICS was never meant to be against anyone. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also stated that BRICS is not an anti-Western group but a non-Western group,” Putin said ahead of BRICS summit next week, ANI reported.

Putin aims to strengthen BRICS, which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, as a significant force in global politics and trade.

The Russian President will host a BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22-24.

‘Thankful to PM Modi for raising Russia-Ukraine conflict’: Putin

On the Ukraine conflict, Putin said, “Russia is interested in resolving it peacefully. It was not us who stopped the negotiations, but the Ukrainian side.”

He also mentioned that PM Modi consistently raises the issue during their discussions, and Russia appreciates his concerns. "While talking with PM Modi, each time he raises this matter and expresses his considerations. We are thankful to him for that," Putin said.

Putin on Indian movies

When asked if Russia would provide incentives to BRICS member states for filmmaking, Putin noted the popularity of Indian films in Russia. “We have a TV channel dedicated to Indian movies, and we hold the BRICS film festival. If Indian filmmakers are interested, we can find common ground to promote them in Russia," the Russian President said.

"Pharmaceuticals is another sector where we can collaborate,” he added, expressing his willingness to discuss the matter with PM Modi.