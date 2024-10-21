Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Oct 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Korea protests alleged deployment of North Korean troops in Russia

ByHT News Desk
Oct 21, 2024 04:49 PM IST

The South Korean foreign ministry has asked for the North Korean troops to be immediately withdrawn, citing security risks to their nation

South Korea on Monday demanded that North Korean troops allegedly deployed in Russia be immediately withdrawn during a meeting with a Russian envoy, reported news agency AP.

South Korean vice-foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun speaking to Russian ambassador Georgy Zinoviev (AFP)
South Korean vice-foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun speaking to Russian ambassador Georgy Zinoviev (AFP)

South Korea's vice-foreign minister, Kim Hong Kyun, “condemned in the strongest terms” the alleged military partnership between North Korea and Russia, and stated that it posed a “grave security threat” to South Korea and the international community.

Also Read: North Korea sends troops to aid Russia’s war in Ukraine, says Seoul. First video surfaces

He added that to protect their national interests, South Korea was ready to mobilise all means available with the international community against any threats.

Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev said that the Russia-North Korea cooperation was not against security interests of South Korea.

Watch: ‘Ukraine Can Build Nuclear Weapons In Few Weeks…’: Zelensky Aide’s Explosive Claim Amid Russia War

However, Reuters reported that Russian authorities refused to answer queries on whether North Korean troops will be fighting in Ukraine.

Vice-foreign minister Kim had said the participation of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine would violate U.N. resolutions and the U.N. charter, however, Ambassador Zinoviev stated that any cooperation with North Korea had been within the purview of the law.

Watch: Putin’s ‘Friend’ Kim Orders North Korea Military To ‘Get Ready To Launch Fire’ On US Ally S. Korea

On Friday, South Korea's intelligence agency claimed that 1,500 special operation forces were sent to Russia this month to support the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also stated that his government had intelligence suggesting 10,000 North Korean soldiers were going to join the Russian forces. A video had also surfaced on social media supposedly showing North Korean soldiers being trained at a Russian army base.

After a telephonic conversation with South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday, NATO's secretary-general Mark Rutte posted on X that North Korea joining Russian forces to fight against Ukraine would “significantly escalate” tensions.

The South Korean president has promised action against North Korea and Russia if their military cooperation constitutes a threat to the nation.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied any military or arms deals between the two, however in June, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin signed a pact ensuring mutual military assistance if either country is attacked.

 

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On