South Korea protests alleged deployment of North Korean troops in Russia

South Korea on Monday demanded that North Korean troops allegedly deployed in Russia be immediately withdrawn during a meeting with a Russian envoy, reported news agency AP. South Korean vice-foreign minister Kim Hong-kyun speaking to Russian ambassador Georgy Zinoviev (AFP)

South Korea's vice-foreign minister, Kim Hong Kyun, “condemned in the strongest terms” the alleged military partnership between North Korea and Russia, and stated that it posed a “grave security threat” to South Korea and the international community.

He added that to protect their national interests, South Korea was ready to mobilise all means available with the international community against any threats.

Russian Ambassador Georgy Zinoviev said that the Russia-North Korea cooperation was not against security interests of South Korea.

However, Reuters reported that Russian authorities refused to answer queries on whether North Korean troops will be fighting in Ukraine.

Vice-foreign minister Kim had said the participation of North Korean troops in the war in Ukraine would violate U.N. resolutions and the U.N. charter, however, Ambassador Zinoviev stated that any cooperation with North Korea had been within the purview of the law.

On Friday, South Korea's intelligence agency claimed that 1,500 special operation forces were sent to Russia this month to support the war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had also stated that his government had intelligence suggesting 10,000 North Korean soldiers were going to join the Russian forces. A video had also surfaced on social media supposedly showing North Korean soldiers being trained at a Russian army base.

After a telephonic conversation with South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday, NATO's secretary-general Mark Rutte posted on X that North Korea joining Russian forces to fight against Ukraine would “significantly escalate” tensions.

The South Korean president has promised action against North Korea and Russia if their military cooperation constitutes a threat to the nation.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied any military or arms deals between the two, however in June, Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin signed a pact ensuring mutual military assistance if either country is attacked.