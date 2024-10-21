‘How will they secure borders?’: AAP questions Centre on Delhi's law and order situation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday blamed the Centre for the recent increase in gang-related activities and shootings in different parts of the national capital. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj stated that the BJP was unable to handle law and order in Delhi. (HT Photo)

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP was unable to handle law and order in Delhi, claiming that many active gangs in the city are targeting the residents.

"If the BJP's Centre is not capable of handling law and order of Delhi city, how will it secure borders of the country," Bharadwaj said while addressing media in Delhi.

The senior AAP leader also demanded that the BJP present a report card of the steps taken by its government at the Centre in the last 10 years to improve law and order in Delhi.

AAP on attacks on migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir

On the recent attack on migrant labourers in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal where six workers and a doctor were killed, Bharadwaj also said that the Centre is not capable of securing the borders and the situation in Kashmir.

"The BJP-led Centre has completely failed and exposed. Leave Kashmir, they have not been able to handle law and order in Delhi even," he charged.

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists attacked a tunnel construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in the Ganderbal district on Sunday.

A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team has reached J&K to investigate the terror attack.

According to the AAP leader, the BJP-led Centre has completely failed and been exposed. He also raised the issue of traffic jams in the city, stating that the Centre has done nothing to relieve the city's motorists and commuters.

(With PTI inputs)