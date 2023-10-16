Evening briefing: Israel shares Hamas' ‘warrior's guide’; SC verdict on same-sex marriage case tomorrow; all latest news

Israel's President Isaac Herzog has revealed a disturbing Hamas booklet, titled "The Warrior's Guide: Jihadi Version," found on the body of a terrorist killed in a Gaza-area community. This manual provides tactical instructions for militants, including tactics like creating chaos, intimidating captives, using electric shocks, and even live executions. According to Herzog, the booklet serves as an operational guide on how to infiltrate civilian areas like yards, kibbutzim, cities, and moshavs, with a primary focus on torturing and kidnapping civilians. These revelations underscore the disturbing and dangerous nature of Hamas' tactics and intentions, shedding light on the threats faced by Israeli citizens in the region. Dig deeper A convoy of Israeli military vehicles drives down a road at an undisclosed location on the border with the Gaza Strip(AFP)

More on Israel-Hamas war:

Israeli author Harari advises against consuming horrible images, videos of Hamas attacks. Here's why

The Supreme Court of India is set to announce its verdict on the legal recognition of same-sex marriage in the country. A constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and comprising Justices S K Kaul, S R Bhat, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha, had reserved the judgment on May 11 after a 10-day hearing. This landmark decision holds the potential to significantly impact the rights and legal standing of LGBTQ+ individuals in India, potentially bringing long-awaited changes to the nation's marriage laws. Dig deeper

More on same-sex marriage case:

‘Homosexuality a disorder, will rise if same-sex marriage legalised’: RSS body survey

Centre seeks views of states on same-sex marriage amid Supreme Court hearing

The Latest News

Union home minister Amit Shah criticises the Congress party for its 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh. Dig deeper

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informs the Supreme Court that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) may be implicated in the Delhi excise policy case. Dig deeper

India News

Broad outline of the multiple murder case in Nithari, which made national headlines in late 2006. Dig deeper

The Adani Group claims that the 'bribe for question' allegation against TMC MP Mahua Moitra corroborates their earlier assertion of efforts to tarnish their reputation and market standing. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Hamas contradicts Israel's claim, stating that Tel Aviv has not yet resumed water supplies to Gaza. Dig deeper

Cartoonist Steve Bell has been dismissed by The Guardian due to allegations of an 'anti-Semitic' caricature of Benjamin Netanyahu during the Israel-Gaza conflict. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

This question probes the complex motivations behind human relationships, highlighting the fine line between genuine emotional connection and the need for companionship driven by fear of loneliness. Love and the fear of solitude can often create a blurred distinction between the two. It can be challenging to discern the true basis of a relationship, particularly when it is no longer fulfilling or healthy. It's crucial to conduct a self-assessment of your relationship and determine whether it is rooted in authentic affection or driven by a sense of loneliness. If you recognize that loneliness is the driving force, taking action to address this issue is essential to prevent further complications. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Cricket is set to make a triumphant return to the Olympics at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, as confirmed by the International Olympics Committee. This inclusion, which encompasses both men's and women's T20 formats, marks cricket's comeback to the Olympics after a hiatus since 1900. The decision is attributed to the sport's rising popularity in the United States, with factors such as the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the successful inaugural season of Major League Cricket playing pivotal roles. Additionally, the global appeal of cricket stars like Virat Kohli has contributed to this historic decision, underscoring the sport's growth in the American market. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah has embarked on a unique adventure, riding a bike at the challenging Khardung La Pass. Producer Pranjal Khandhdiya shared the effort it took to cast her in a film, and Ratna Pathak Shah surprised herself by accepting the role and becoming a biker at the age of 65. She is one of four women, including Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi, leading a road trip film that documents their journey to the world's highest motorable road. This unusual project showcases the adventurous spirit and determination of these women as they tackle this remarkable feat. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON