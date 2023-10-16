News / World News / Israeli author Harari advises against consuming horrible images, videos of Hamas attacks. Here's why

Israeli author Harari advises against consuming horrible images, videos of Hamas attacks. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Oct 16, 2023 04:45 PM IST

The graphic footage from the towns and kibbutzes that were overrun by Hamas has caused profound shock in Israel and across the world.

Renowned Israeli author Yuval Noah Harari has called for an end to the "competition of suffering" in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. In a recent interview with NDTV, Harari, the bestselling author of "Sapiens," emphasized that this rivalry of pain benefits no one but Hamas, criticizing the group's indifference to human suffering on both sides and its embrace of religious fanaticism.

Sapiens author Yuval Noah Harari.(Photo courtesy: Author website)
Sapiens author Yuval Noah Harari.(Photo courtesy: Author website)

Highlighting the destructive impact of religious fanaticism, Harari drew parallels between Hamas and terrorist groups like ISIS. "This kind of religious fanaticism that we see with ISIS and now with Hamas is terrible for humanity," he stressed.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Islamist militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of Israeli civilians, including women and children. The militants also took several Israeli hostages by storming the other side of border villages near the Gaza Strip.

Military forensic teams in Israel have examined bodies of victims of Hamas attacks on communities around the Gaza Strip and found multiple signs of torture, rape and other atrocities, officers said on Saturday.

"We've seen dismembered bodies with their arms and feet chopped off, people that were beheaded, a child that was beheaded," a reserve warrant officer identified only by her first name of Avigayil told reporters.

Hamas belies Israel: Tel Aviv hasn't resumed water supplies for Gaza

Israel has dropped thousands of munitions on targets in Gaza since the attacks, leaving more than 2,300 dead in the enclave, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry.

The social media platforms are flooded with gut-churning photos and videos of the attacks and their aftermath, with claims of war crimes being made by both sides.

Harari cautioned against consuming distressing images and videos that circulate online, as it only fuels hatred and fear, playing into the hands of terrorists. Instead, he urged people to take practical steps like donating and joining peace initiatives to make a positive impact.

"All the horrible images that are circulating online, I would recommend not to watch such horror. By watching, you are doing what the terrorist wants. You are just feeding your mind with terrible hatred and fear. So, instead do something practical - by donating, by joining some peace initiatives," he said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out