Home / India News / ‘Homosexuality a disorder, will rise if same-sex marriage legalised’: RSS body survey

‘Homosexuality a disorder, will rise if same-sex marriage legalised’: RSS body survey

ByKanishka Singharia
May 06, 2023 09:54 AM IST

Same sex marriage: The survey also added that heterosexual relations can lead to the transmission of sexual diseases.

Amid the ongoing debate over non-heterosexual marriage in the country, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's women's wing on Saturday stated that homosexuality is a disorder, and will further swell if such marriages are legalised. The statements from the women's group of the Hindu right-wing organisation were based on a poll of 318 medical professionals from eight different paths of treatment, ranging from modern science to Ayurveda, that was performed across the nation.

Same sex marriage: A supporter of the LGBT community takes a selfie with a rainbow flag. (Representational image)
Same sex marriage: A supporter of the LGBT community takes a selfie with a rainbow flag. (Representational image)

The survey also added that heterosexual relations can lead to the transmission of sexual diseases.

Also read | Same-sex couples may be given ‘certain rights’

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior functionary of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Samwardhini Nyas, said: “Nearly 70 per cent of the doctors and allied medical professionals stated that homosexuality is a disorder while 83 per cent of them confirmed transmission of sexual disease in homosexual relations.”

"From the survey, it is observed that the decision to legalise such marriages may promote more disorder in the society rather than curing patients and bringing them to normalcy," the RSS body said.

Guest Column| Same-sex marriages: Need to focus on bigger picture

"Counselling is the better option to cure patients of such a psychological disorder," it added.

The survey further recommended that public opinion should be taken before taking any decision on the demand for legalising non-heterosexual marriage.

Several religious bodies have vehemently opposed the recognition of non-heterosexual marriage, with some considering it “harmful for human existence”.

Read here: VHP to hold nationwide protests against same-sex marriage plea

Last week, a Hindu religious organisation wrote to chief justice DY Chandrachud claiming that such unions are 'harmful for human existence' and suggested a 'register' to protect and ensure the rights of LFBTQIA+ community members'."India is not only a country of 146 crore (people)... but it is a heritage of ancient Vedic Sanatan religion-culture, tradition, and primitive human sensibilities, where marriage is a very sacred welfare ritual that integrates men and women within family growth, preservation of family values and social responsibilities," the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha said in its letter.

Earlier, the RSS stated that it considers marriage as 'Sanskar' in the Hindu life which is neither for enjoyment nor contract but for social good.

(With inputs from agency)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
disorder homosexuality
disorder homosexuality
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out