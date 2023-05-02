Tripura VHP writes to Chief Justice of India against same-sex marriage pleas

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Tripura on Monday wrote to Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, requesting him not to decide on the plea to validate same-sex marriage in the country on an urgent basis, claiming that the Hindu society and heterogenous marriage culture would be destroyed if the apex court makes it legal. The VHP requested the Chief Justice of India not to decide on the plea to validate same-sex marriage in the country on an urgent basis. (Representative Image)

“The petition of same sex marriage was filed in the Supreme Court by a section of conspirators. If the same sex marriage is legalised, the Hindu society and heterogenous marriages culture would be destroyed,” said the VHP’s letter addressed to the Chief Justice via West Tripura district magistrate’s office.

“While issues of eradication of poverty, implementation of basic and free education, right to pollution-free environment, problem of population control are affecting the entire country, there is no urgency shown nor judicial activism seen on the part of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” it added.

Speaking to the reporters after submitting the letter, VHP upa-prant secretary Shankar Roy said, “The institution of marriage is not only a union of two heterosexuals but also the advancement of the human race. The term marriage as denned in various scripts, writings, enactments, across religions, only refers to marriage of two persons of opposite sex.”

The VHP said that the apex court already protected rights of the same sex persons and transgenders in 2014 NALSA judgement and Navtej Singh judgement in 2018. They also requested the Chief Justice to seek consultation with all stakeholders regarding the issue, if required, and ensure same-sex marriage is not made legal by the judiciary as the issue comes under the domain of legislature.

“...further right to register their marriages, which is now being claimed, is not a fundamental right but a statutory right and can only be protected and regulated by the legislature through appropriate enactment”, it added.