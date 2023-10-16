News / World News / Israel president reveals shocking 'Warrior's Guide': Hamas' operating manual

Israel president reveals shocking 'Warrior's Guide': Hamas' operating manual

Mallika Soni
Oct 16, 2023

Israel-Hamas War: The guide instructs Hamas kidnappers to utilize captives as human shields if attacked, regardless of their religion, race, or gender.

Israel president Isaac Herzog revealed a Hamas booklet found on the body of a terrorist killed in one of the Gaza-area communities. The manual- titled “The Warrior's Guide: Jihadi Version”- outlines tactics including creating chaos, intimidating captives, electric shocks and even live executions.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers walk past images of Israeli hostages snatched by the Palestinian militant group Hamas last week in a surprise attack into Israel.(AFP)
"This booklet is an operating manual, how to enter citizens' yards, kibbutz, city, moshav, how to break in there. And first - and what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them. This is the booklet that says exactly how to torture them, how to kidnap them," Isaac Herzog told CNN.

The eight-page guide instructs kidnappers to utilize captives as human shields if attacked, regardless of their religion, race, or gender. The hostages should be "killed when necessary," especially if there is any sign of revolt among them, it said, instructing Hamas terrorists to document their actions live. Many of the terrorists wore GoPro cameras and their footage was uploaded to social media, the Israeli president said.

"It's simply an ideology from ISIS that calls for Israel to be wiped off the face of the earth, and therefore Hamas must be wiped off the face of the earth," he said.

The manual also detailed use of other tactics to assert control over seized territory- suicide bombings, car bombings, ambushes and sniper fire. It also instructed terrorists to seize the identification documents of their captives and accurately document their personal information.

The manual also featured an illustrative chart that laid out the Israel defense force's hierarchical structure along with its armaments and electronic assets.

"The story is not Israel versus the Palestinians, or Judaism versus Islam. The story is about where humanity should stand, are we with the good or the evil," Isaac Herzog said, adding, “The campaign we are waging now, as a nation rising like a lion, is against evil, and we will uproot evil so that it will be better for the whole region and the world.”

