Mobile phone of cop killed in Bulandshahr violence found in accused’s house

The mobile phone of the police inspector who was killed during Bulandshahr violence has been recovered from the house of main accused Prashant Natt, Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday.

“We received information about the location of the mobile phone. We are now trying to find inspector Subodh Kumar Singh’s pistol,” superintendent of police Atul Srivastav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Prashant Natt was arrested on 27 December last year. The violence in Bulandshahr’s Mahav village on December 3 saw mobs going on a rampage over reports of cow slaughter.

One of the protesters is believed to have shot dead the police station in-charge Subodh Kumar Singh, while a local resident was killed as cops opened fire to tackle the situation.

The Uttar Pradesh government has invoked stringent charges under the National Security Act (NSA) against three people accused of slaughtering cows in the Bulandshahr district, an incident from last month that is believed to have been the trigger for violence that led to the two deaths.

So far, 35 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including the alleged shooter of the inspector, Prashant Nat and Yogesh Raj, a district co-ordinator for a right-wing group.

Suspects charged under NSA can be detained for up to a year without a chargesheet in court, as opposed to regular rules that entitle a person to default bail if investigators fail to bring a formal indictment within 90 days.

The murder of inspector Kumar is part of a separate investigation from the case against the alleged cattle traders who were booked under NSA: Azhar Khan, Nadeem Khan and Mehboob Ali of Syana town.

Cattle carcasses were found strewn in the fields outside village Mahaw in Siyana on December 3.

