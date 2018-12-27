Taxi driver arrested for killing police inspector in Bulandshahr violence

In a major breakthrough, the special investigation team (SIT) probing the December 3 Bulandshahr violence on Thursday claimed to have arrested the main killer of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

Police officials said Prashant Nat of Chingrawthi village, who is a taxi driver, has confessed to shooting Singh dead. Police said they had, however, failed to recover the inspector’s missing .32 bore pistol which was allegedly used in the crime.

Three key accused - Bajrang Dal’s district convenor Yogesh Raj, BJP’s Syana youth wing chief Shikhar Agarwal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad activist Upendra Raghav, named in the FIR are still on the run, 24 days after the incident.

Bulandshahr’s additional superintendent of police, crime, Shiv Ram Yadav said Nat had revealed that he caught hold of the inspector, who was cornered by the mob in an open field as the other policemen fled, from behind after local youth Sumit sustained a bullet injury. He said he then shot Singh dead after snatching his (the inspector) pistol. Nat had a criminal background and had previously been involved in petty crime cases, he added.

The police inspector and Sumit were killed on December 3 as violence erupted in Chingrawathi after recovery of cow carcasses in adjoining Mahwa village.

According to Yadav, Nat was not among the 27 people named in the FIR registered in the killing and violence but he, along with his family members, had disappeared from the village after the incident. With Nat’s involvement ascertained through video footage of the violence, electronic surveillance and evidence from other co-accused and eyewitnesses, the SIT was tracing him for the past few days before arresting him from the Bulandshahr-Noida border.

Yadav said that Sumit, David, Rahul, Jani and Lokendra pelted the police with stones. As Sumit sustained a bullet injury when the inspector fired in self defence after being badly injured in the incident, Nat attacked the inspector in a fit of rage.

The ASP said Nat was taken to the spot where the inspector was shot dead and the sequence of events was recreated on Thursday evening. The inspector’s pistol had, however, not been recovered yet and further custodial remand of Nat would be sought on Friday for recovery of the weapon.

Custody of David, Rahul and Jani, who surrendered in the court earlier and are presently lodged in jail, will be sought for further interrogation, he added.

