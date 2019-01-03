Bulandshahr violence case: Main accused Yogesh Raj arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday placed Yogesh Raj, a Bajrang Dal activist, under arrest for the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Bulandshahr on December 3, ANI reported. Yogesh Raj was arrested from the Khurja area in Bulandshahr in western Uttar Pradesh.

A civilian Sumit Kumar was also killed in the violence in Bulandshahr.

Yogesh Raj had been on the run ever since violence erupted in Bulandshahr over cow slaughter.

Yogesh Raj is the Bulandshahr district convenor of Bajrang Dal.

A day after the violence had erupted in Bulandshahr, Yogesh Raj, claiming innocence in the inspector’s murder had circulated a video message saying he wasn’t present at the spot when the clashes between the police and local mob took place.

In the video message, Raj claimed he was in village Mahaw, where the cow slaughter allegedly took place.

In the 1 minute 42 second video, Raj blamed the police for portraying him as a history sheeter and said the Bajrang Dal had merely demanded an FIR be filed over the cow slaughter allegations.

Yogesh Raj, along with BJP leader Shikhar Agarwal and VHP activist Upendra Raghav, was named as the main accused in the FIR of the violence that led to the two killings of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and Sumit.

As many as 27 people were named in the FIR along with 50-60 unidentified people in connection with the December 3 violence.

On Monday, the police had arrested Kalua, the man who had allegedly attacked Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh with an axe during the violence.

Kalua was arrested from the Aurangabad area of district Bulandshahr on Monday night. He was identified by scanning videos of mob violence and the subsequent recreation of the crime scene. An axe was recovered from his possession.

Kalua was among a group of men who had cut down a tree to block the Bulandshahr-Garhmukteshwar road during their protest against the alleged cow slaughter in the area.

In his attack on Inspector Singh, Kalua had managed to chop off the police officer’s thumb.

“The injured inspector snatched the rifle of a policeman and tried to disperse the violent mob but was attacked with an axe again and sustained a head injury,” Senior superintendent of police, Bulandshahr, Prabhakar Chaudary said.

Earlier, Prashant Nat, who the police had arrested, confessed to having shot Singh dead after snatching the inspector’s pistol.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 09:13 IST