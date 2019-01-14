Seven arrested for alleged cow slaughter in UP’s Bulandshahr charged under National Security Act

Seven men, accused of cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr last month, have been charged under the stringent National Security Act, officials said. The discovery of the cow carcasses had triggered mob violence in the district on December 3, leaving a police inspector and a local youth dead.

District Magistrate Anuj Jha said the NSA was invoked against those arrested in the cow slaughter cases, reported PTI news agency.

Some of these men had confessed to killing four cows in the jungles of Nayagaon and Mahaw villages on December 1 and 2, leading to violence in Syana on December 3 after recovery of several cow carcasses in Mahaw village late on December 2, Bulandshahr’s superintendent of police, city, Atul Kumar Srivastav had said after the arrests on December 19 .

The arrested were identified as Nadeem of Chaudhariyan locality, Raees of Akbarabad and Kala of Pudawala locality of Syana town, the SP said, adding the arrested men were different from the seven named by Bajrang Dal district convener Yogesh Raj after alleged cow slaughter at Mahaw village on December 2 night.

Asif Qurshi, Raqib, Aman Khan and Waseem Pathan had been arrested on December 5 after a cow carcass was found in Bulandshahar’s Jahangirabad area, police had said.

However, four other men arrested on December 4 on charges of slaughtering cows were falsely implicated by Yogesh Raj, who has been arrested for allegedly spearheading the violence, and released after 16 days in prison.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 17:55 IST