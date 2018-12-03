UP cop among 2 killed by mob protesting cow slaughter near Delhi

A police officer and a village youth were killed by a mob protesting against cow slaughter in Bulandshahar district of western Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The police officer who died in the incident was identified as Subodh Kumar Singh, station house officer of Siana. The violence erupted as the mob clashed with the police at Bahav village in Siana area of the district.

At a press conference later, UP’s additional director general of police Anand Kumar said the police officer had died in firing from villagers, according to news agency ANI.

Trouble began after some cows were slaughtered at Bahav village on Sunday night and the matter was reported to leaders of some Hindutva organisations.

Activists of Hindutva organisations arrived in the village on Monday morning and brought the slaughtered cows in tractor-trolleys, blocking the state highway passing through Siana town near Singrawati police outpost.

Siana station house officer Subodh Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the mob and convince it to clear the blockade.

But the mob went berserk, torched the Singrawati police outpost and resorted to stone-pelting.

The police resorted to a lathi-charge and the SHO sustained head injuries in the stone-pelting. A 21-year-old youth, Sumit, also sustained injuries. Both died later.

Bulandshahar district magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha and senior superintendent of police K B Singh are camping in the town with a heavy police force to bring the situation under control.

