Morning brief: Reasons for J&K's Rajouri being a terror hotspot; Trudeau says ‘working with India, US’ on Pannun rep

Rajouri and Poonch, border districts in Jammu, have witnessed a surge in Pakistan-sponsored terrorism over the past 25 months, marked by nine major attacks resulting in the deaths of eight terrorists, 29 security personnel, and nine civilians since October 2021. Security experts attribute the escalation to the challenging topography, proximity to the Line of Control, and the availability of traditional infiltration routes, exacerbated by dense jungles and natural caves. The hilly terrain of these districts amplifies the difficulty for security forces, making them a hotspot for terrorist activities, distinct from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory. Dig deeper Rajouri: Security personnel stand guard during an encounter with terrorists, at Baji Maal area of Rajouri district, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023.(PTI)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indirectly addressed the reported threat to the life of US-Canadian dual citizen and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) general counsel, Gurpatwant Pannun, during the virtual G20 summit hosted by Indian PM Narendra Modi. While Trudeau's office didn't explicitly mention the threat, it stated that he emphasized the significance of coordinated G20 leadership in upholding the "rule of law and international law." Notably, the readout did not specifically acknowledge Modi as the host of the virtual summit. The situation raises questions about the complex dynamics between Canada, India, and concerns related to the secessionist group SFJ. Dig deeper

Following India's heartbreak in the World Cup, the excitement persisted in the T20 format as the first T20I against Australia unfolded in Visakhapatnam. Despite Australia setting a formidable score of 208/3, courtesy of Josh Inglis' spectacular 110 off 50 balls, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan mounted a thrilling comeback with brilliant half-century knocks. However, their dismissals brought the Aussies back into contention, and a tight penultimate over from Nathan Ellis, conceding only 6 runs, intensified the excitement. The match concluded in a gripping finish, showcasing the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket. Dig deeper

A video captures the amusing moment when a cat jumps into the water, only to be 'attacked' by fish. The unexpected encounter unfolds in a playful and entertaining manner, showcasing the cat's surprise and the fish's curious reaction to the feline intrusion. The video provides a lighthearted and humorous perspective on interspecies interactions, capturing the spontaneity of the moment. Dig deeper

Controversy arises over a 3D remix featuring BTS' Jungkook, with criticism directed at Justin Timberlake for being "problematic." The backlash is linked to ongoing discussions surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship case, and Timberlake's past interactions with Spears. The controversy underscores the sensitivity of issues related to artists' past actions and the broader conversations surrounding accountability in the entertainment industry. Dig deeper

Supriya Sule expresses support for Rahul Gandhi in response to an Election Commission notice, stating, "Has BJP criticized any less?" Sule's comment suggests that criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been substantial, emphasizing the point that political parties frequently engage in criticism. This statement aligns with a broader discussion on political discourse and the role of criticism in democratic processes. Dig deeper

A senior official criticises the provision of a timeline in the Uttarakhand tunnel rescue operation, stating it is inappropriate. The official emphasises that assigning specific timeframes to such operations can be misleading. Meanwhile, the announcement is made that drilling, a crucial aspect of the rescue, will resume shortly, marking a continuation of efforts to reach trapped individuals in the tunnel. The comment highlights the challenges and uncertainties inherent in complex rescue operations. Dig deeper

Israel-Hamas war ceasefire begins today; 13 hostages set to be released. Dig deeper

Actor Ranbir Kapoor has likened his upcoming film "Animal" to an "adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." He stated that he has portrayed the "most complex character" of his career in the movie. During the trailer launch event, Kapoor described "Animal" as a narrative about a man willing to go to great lengths to protect his family, drawing parallels to the 2001 family drama "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham." The comparison suggests that "Animal" explores mature themes with a focus on familial bonds. The actor's remarks have sparked interest in the film's storyline and his challenging role. Dig deeper

Sara Ali Khan graced the 54th International Film Festival of India, unveiling a preview of her upcoming film "Ae Watan Mere Watan" in a stunning yellow handcrafted saree. Known for her elegant style, Sara effortlessly transitions between chikankari kurtas, casual denim, and glamorous outfits. The actress, celebrated for her classy fashion choices, has the ability to elevate any ensemble, be it a jumpsuit or a traditional saree. Her recent appearance at the film festival showcased her in a six-yard masterpiece, capturing attention and leaving a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts. Sara's style continues to be a source of inspiration for those looking to make a statement with grace and glamour. Dig deeper

