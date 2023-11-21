Israel declares LeT a terror outfit to mark 15th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

In a significant move to mark the 15th anniversary of the tragic Mumbai terror attacks, Israel has officially designated Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as a terror organization. The Israeli Embassy said in a statement that all necessary procedures have been completed to declare LeT as a terror outfit, noting that the decision was made independently without any formal request from the Indian government. Two Israeli nationals were among the six Jewish victims during the terror attacks at Mumbai's Chabad House during 26/11 terror attack.(File Photo)

“While Israel only lists terror organizations who are actively operating against it from within or around its borders, or in a similar manner to India - those globally recognized by UNSC or the US state department; the Israeli ministries of Defense and Foreign affairs, have jointly worked in the last few months towards an expediated and extraordinary listing of the Lashkar -e- Taiba organization on this date, to highlight the importance of a Unified Global Front in combating terrorism,” the statement reads.

To be sure, two Israeli nationals – Gabriel Holtzberg and Rivka Holtzberg – were among the six Jewish victims during the terror attacks at Chabad Lubavitch Jewish centre in Mumbai, known as the Chabad House.

Terming LeT a “deadly and reprehensible terror organization” responsible for the murder of hundreds of Indians, the embassy said its “heinous actions on November 26, 2008 still reverberate in force, through all peace seeking nations and societies.”

The Embassy of Israel expressed sincere condolences to all victims of terrorism, survivors, and bereaved families of the Mumbai attacks, extending solidarity to those in Israel affected by this heinous act.

"We stand with you united in the hope for a better peaceful future."

