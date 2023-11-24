Rinku Singh's match-winning six off last ball won't be counted by ICC: Full Explainer after IND vs AUS 1st T20I thriller

The World Cup did conclude last Sunday with a heartbreak for the Indian team but excitement continued in the shortest format of the game as India's first T20I against Australia on Thursday unfolded in a thrilling finish at Visakhapatnam. After the Aussies smashed a strong score of 208/3 in 20 overs – thanks to Josh Inglis' brilliant 110 off just 50 balls – captain Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan produced brilliant half-century knocks to take the hosts close to the finishing line. However, the duo's departure propelled the Aussies back into the game, and a tight penultimate over from Nathan Ellis – in which he only conceded 6 overs – made the match exciting right at the end. India's Rinku Singh celebrates after winning the first T20 cricket match against Australia in Visakhapatnam, India(AP)

The equation was still tilted in India's favour, with the side requiring 7 off the last over. In fact, Rinku Singh smashed a four off the first ball of the over from Sean Abbott to take the equation down to 3 required off 5 balls. The left-hander failed to connect on the second ball as Abbott pulled his length, but still picked a single as Matthew Wade, the wicketkeeper, fumbled in his collection.

With 2 required off 4, Axar Patel swung his bat on a length delivery but couldn't connect it properly, finding a top edge. Abbott kept his calm and took a simple catch over his shoulder to dismiss Axar, bringing spinner Ravi Bishnoi onto the strike.

On the third ball, Bishnoi missed the connection with the ball altogether as he went for a hook shot but Rinku was wary, as he began a sprint as soon as Abbott delivered the delivery. The batter regained the strike even as it meant that Bishnoi was run out at the other end.

With Arshdeep at the non-striker, Rinku smashed the penultimate delivery -- a slower ball -- towards deep midwicket. While going for a second run, Rinku made it to the crease but Arshdeep fell short of his ground at the bowler's end. India lost their third wicket in as many deliveries, but Rinku, to the dugout's relief, retained the strike.

Why Rinku Singh's last-ball six was not counted?

With 1 required off the last over, Rinku did the job the most satisfying of ways as he dispatched the ball for a maximum over long on -- only for the six runs to not be counted as seconds later, the third umpire confirmed that Abbott had overstepped. It was a no-ball. Since India needed one run to win, the no-ball had already ensured the match was over before the delivery could even reach Rinku Singh. Hence, the left-hander's lovely hit down the ground for a six was neither counted in India's total nor in his personal scoresheet as it came after India already won the match.

What do the ICC's Playing Conditions or simpler words, the rules say?

According to ICC Men's T20I Playing Conditions 16.5.1: “As soon as a result is reached as defined in clauses 16.1, 16.2 or 16.3.1, the match is at an end. Nothing that happens thereafter, except as in clause 41.17.2 (Penalty runs), shall be regarded as part of it.”

Interestingly, Rinku's six would have counted if India needed more than a run to win. In that case, Abbott's no-ball would have at best tied the scores and the match would have still been alive.

“If a boundary is scored before the batters have completed sufficient runs to win the match, the whole of the boundary allowance shall be credited to the side’s total and, in the case of a hit by the bat, to the striker’s score.”

Does Rinku Singh's six not being counted have any effect?

Not really! It didn't matter as India needed exactly a run, and thus, the side registered a dramatic two-wicket win in Visakhapatnam to take a 1-0 lead in the series. But it surely took away six runs from Rinku's scoresheet and his career runs. If it was counted then Rinku would have finished with 28* off 14 balls instead of 22*.

India's 209-run chase was also their highest in T20I history, beating the previous record of 208 against West Indies in 2019. Additionally, this was India's 5th successful chase of 200+ runs, which is the highest; South Africa have chased a 200+ target on four occasions in T20Is, while Pakistan and Australia have done it thrice.

