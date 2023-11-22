SFJ asks pro-Khalistan elements to ‘picket’ Air India’s flights from Canadian airports on Dec 1

Toronto: The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has given a call to pro-Khalistan elements to “picket” Air India’s outbound flights from the Canadian airports in Toronto and Vancouver on December 1. Air India passenger aircraft are seen on the tarmac at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India. (REUTERS)

The call from SFJ’s general-counsel Gurpatwant Pannun came soon after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed charges against him and the separatist organisation under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on November 20.

“Pannun’s assertion and threats have triggered a high alert as well as investigations by security forces in Canada, India and other countries where Air India flies,” a release from NIA had said.

Pannun reaffirmed the “boycott” call against Air India on Tuesday evening, adding, “Yes, operation of Air India is a continuing threat to the Sikh lives.” However, travel agents contacted by the Hindustan Times have said that the call from SFJ has not had any significant impact on Air India’s bookings in Canada, as yet.

Earlier this month, he had released a video warning Sikhs, in Punjabi, “Don’t fly Air India after November 19, your lives may be in danger.” That sentence was repeated twice. In a statement issued along with the video, Pannun called for a ‘Global blockade’ of the airline from Vancouver to London. In a statement on Thursday, Pannun said he was “calling for a boycott” of the airline and not issuing a threat.

However, India’s High Commission in Ottawa has formally raised the threat with the Canadian government and the matter is being investigated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Canada’s Transport Ministry and agencies have heightened security for Air India flights at Canadian airports.

The targeting of Air India is reminiscent of the circumstances leading up to what remains the worst incident of terrorism in Canadian history. On June 23, 1985, the bombing of Air India flight 182, the Kanishka, by Khalistani terrorists, led to loss of 329 lives, while two baggage handlers in Tokyo’s Narita airport died from a blast from a bomb on another airplane.

The day continues to be commemorated in Canada as the National Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism. However, extremist groups continue to venerate the person considered the mastermind of the attack, Talwinder Singh Parmar. In fact, in June this year, pro-Khalistan elements took out a rally in his memory to the memorial for victims of the Air India terror attack in Toronto.

