News updates from Hindustan Times at 9 PM: In Pehlu Khan lynching case, 2 teens convicted and all the latest news

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:50 IST

In a first, 2 teens convicted by Alwar juvenile board for Pehlu Khan lynching

Two teenagers accused of being part of the mob that lynched dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in 2017 have been held guilty by Alwar’s Juvenile Justice Board, defence lawyer Adarsh Yadav said on Friday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked doctors and paramedics to screen all airport staff for coronavirus before conducting the mandatory breath analyzer (BA) test that is used to check if any airline staff is intoxicated.

‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari speaks out on timing of Delhi riots

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he feels there was a political conspiracy behind the Delhi communal violence to defame India during US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit. He added that an inquiry into the riots was ongoing and the conspirators will be punished by the government after it is complete.

Telangana man drowns 3 daughters in tank, sits on bodies: Cops

A man forcibly drowned his three daughters by sitting on their bodies in a water tank at Tadkol village of Banswada block in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Friday, the police said.

Yes Bank crisis: RBI announces a bail-out scheme, invites suggestions

The Reserve Bank of India has announced a scheme of reconstruction for the cash-strapped private sector lender Yes Bank in a notification issued on Friday evening.

Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan could see zero cases by March-end

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could see zero new cases by the end of March, a leading government expert has said, though there was an increase in fresh cases for the second consecutive day.

Sushma Swaraj was a remarkable leader. Among the things she is remembered for is the way she used Twitter to reach out to Indians across the globe. During her tenure as an external minister, she was just a tweet away for any Indian looking for help.

Not using Yes Bank app for money transfers? These may be your best options

With RBI imposing a moratorium on Yes Bank, which resulted in a Rs 50,000 withdrawal limit until April 3, 2020, it is understandable that you don’t want to transact through your Yes Bank account for now.

Fortunately, you still have other options through which you can transfer and receive money directly to your accounts. We are talking about WhatsApp Pay (in Beta), Amazon Pay and Google Pay. Here’s how you can send money via each of them and what’s the difference between each of them.

