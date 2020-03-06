Amid scare, DGCA issues order to screen all airport staff for coronavirus

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:33 IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday asked doctors and paramedics to screen all airport staff for coronavirus before conducting the mandatory breath analyzer (BA) test that is used to check if any airline staff is intoxicated.

The aviation watchdog in a statement said that the breath analyzer test will not be conducted on any staff if he or she is found with symptoms such as fever, cough or cold. A person detected with any of the symptoms will have to undergo detailed medical examination and will be removed from duty.

Any staff member if found with any of the symptoms, whether they are pilots, cabin crew or ground staff working at various airports across the country will only be allowed to resume duty after being declared completely fit, the DGCA statement said.

The order by the aviation regulator also underlined that records will be maintained for any staff member who is found unfit. The DGCA order is effective till March 13.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has also affected air travellers across the world. The travel and tourism industry, particularly the aviation sector, has taken a severe hit with several airlines being compelled to cancel flights to China, Japan and other South and East Asian countries to prevent becoming carriers of the contagious virus.

All incoming international passengers will have to declare their travel history to health and immigrations officials at Indian airports. From Wednesday, travellers arriving from all countries will have to undergo thermal screening and passengers with high temperature will be taken to quarantine centres.

More than 95,000 people in 86 countries have been infected with the coronavirus so far and more than 3,200 people have died. In India, 31 people have tested positive for the disease.