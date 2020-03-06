‘Was a political conspiracy’: Nitin Gadkari speaks out on timing of Delhi riots

india

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 19:46 IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says he feels there was a political conspiracy behind the Delhi communal violence to defame India during US President Donald Trump’s two-day visit. He added that an inquiry into the riots was ongoing and the conspirators will be punished by the government after it is complete.

“Now things are coming, that there is a conspiracy, political conspiracy, in Delhi riots to defame this country, it is very unfortunate, the probe is going on, the truth will come out and whatever the peoples (sic) who are culprit, the government will take stern action against them,” Gadkari told Hindustan Times on the sidelines of the Mint India Investment summit 2020 on Friday.

Gadkari, however, later qualified his statement to say that it was his “personal” opinion that there was a conspiracy and that one should wait for the inquiry report to come out to draw any conclusions.

“I feel that there is a planned conspiracy, presently the inquiry is going on and before any report, it will not be appropriate to make any comments on it, but personally I feel there is a political conspiracy at the time of President Trump’s visit to create confusion in the mind of the world community, that was the plan,” he said when asked if he knew who the conspirators were.

Gadkari suggested bombs made up of acid were bought in advance to foment trouble.

“The acid bomb was there, the way it was prepared, acid is purchased by cheque,” he said.

“But still it would not be appropriate to make comments on it, we will wait for the findings,” he added.

The union minister also accused political rivals of using “fear” as a tool of political strategy to keep minorities confused and in perpetual fear.

“Some political parties have an agenda to confuse people, and the most important capital in politics is fear, to create fears in the minds of the minorities is the political agenda of some political leaders and parties,” he said referring to the protests and clashes over the amended citizenship act.

Gadkari said the government was true to its slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishvaas’ and reiterated that the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) was not aimed to take away the citizenship of a single member of the minority community. He said the government ready to discuss the issue with the opposition and the minorities.

“Actually there is nothing against the minorities in the CAA or Article 370,” he said.

Replying to a question on Rahul Gandhi questioning the government’s preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus disease that has taken over 3300 lives worldwide, Gadkari said, the Congress leader’s comments were unfortunate.

“It is very unfortunate, we should not politicize coronavirus,” he said, before adding, “The Prime minister has taken a lot of decisions since the first day of the coronavirus outbreak in China. I feel this is the time that all parties should behave responsibly”.