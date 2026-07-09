'What was objectionable?': Dipke says video pleading with police for tents at Jantar Mantar protest ‘deleted by govt’

Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke alleged on Thursday that his video, in which he asked the Delhi police to allow tents at the Jantar Mantar protest site for rain, has been taken down by the Centre. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, who flew back from the United States on June 6, began his second protest over alleged irregularities in India's major examinations, still ongoing at New Delhi's well-known protest site Jantar Mantar. (AFP File) The CJP protest at Jantar Mantar against alleged examination irregularities entered its 20th day on Thursday. Dipke asked what was objectionable about the video he posted. “This video has been blocked by the Govt in India. What was objectionable in this video? I was just pleading to the police to allow us to set up tents for rain,” Dipke wrote, along with the screenshot of the original post and the one where it was blocked.

The protestors have been demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and greater accountability from the government over alleged paper leaks and examination-related irregularities. Earlier in the day, Abhijeet Dipke accused Delhi Police of refusing to allow tarpaulins at the protest site despite heavy rain lashing the national capital overnight. Abhijeet Dipke’s claims In a video posted on X, Dipke alleged that students participating in the agitation had been left exposed to the rain while police personnel remained sheltered. As monsoon rain continued to batter Delhi, Dipke said many students at the protest site had been drenched, with some falling ill due to prolonged exposure to the weather. "We are soaked. All the students are soaked. Our clothes are drenched. People are falling sick. Please show everyone Sir's uniform. Look at it — it's shining as white as ever (Tide ki safedi jaise chamak rhi hai). Please show everyone Sir's shoes. Not even a single drop of rain has fallen on his uniform or shoes. People's feet are getting damaged. See how spotless and bright his uniform is. And sir is saying that tarpaulins will not be allowed inside. Let the students get drenched until orders come from above. Is it okay if students get drenched? Is it okay if students fall sick?” Dipke said in the video.