Sushma Swaraj through her daughter Bansuri Swaraj’s eyes. Watch

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 20:17 IST

Sushma Swaraj was a remarkable leader. Among the things she is remembered for is the way she used Twitter to reach out to Indians across the globe. During her tenure as an external minister, she was just a tweet away for any Indian looking for help.

From reuniting families to helping people travel back home, tweets addressed to her would instantly get her attention and she promptly followed up with a solution. To pay respect to the fierce leader, Twitter India has posted a special video featuring her daughter Bansuri Swaraj who recalls how Swaraj used the platform.

In the video, Bansuri Swaraj introduces herself and says “she is blessed to be Sushma Swaraj’s daughter.” She goes on to explain how she followed in her mother’s footsteps and became an advocate herself.

She speaks about Sushma Swaraj’s opinion of Twitter and recalls her mother describing the platform as a “celebration of democracy.” Swaraj would meticulously draft each tweet, whether to answer someone in need or put across her views.

Further, Bansuri Swaraj also shares a small incident, which many of you may remember too. An Indian woman was duped by her travel agent and abandoned at a refugee camp in Germany along with her 8-year-old daughter. She tweeted a video asking for help and within an hour Sushma Swaraj replied. She helped the woman return home safely with her daughter.

We have brought Gurpreet and her 8 year old daughter from the refugee camp to our Consulate in Frankfurt. Pic pic.twitter.com/D1c7B6FidN — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) February 3, 2016

The video concludes with Bansuri Swaraj describing her mother in a few words. “Amazing, awe-inspiring, innocent, fearless, and missed,” she says.

#TwitterDiplomat: Late @SushmaSwaraj was a fierce advocate for using Twitter for governance, connecting with Indians across the world. She Tweeted for #EveryWoman pic.twitter.com/t0p6NKvKYd — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) March 6, 2020

Former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died in August, 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest.