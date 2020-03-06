e-paper
Sushma Swaraj through her daughter Bansuri Swaraj’s eyes. Watch

To pay respect to the fierce leader, Twitter India has posted a special video featuring her daughter Bansuri Swaraj.

Mar 06, 2020 20:17 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Image showing Sushma Swaraj who died in 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest. (HT File Photo)
         
  • Sushma Swaraj used Twitter to connect to Indians across the globe
  • Bansuri Swaraj recalls how her mother used Twitter
  • Bansuri Swaraj shares an incident of Sushma Swaraj helping an Indian

Sushma Swaraj was a remarkable leader. Among the things she is remembered for is the way she used Twitter to reach out to Indians across the globe. During her tenure as an external minister, she was just a tweet away for any Indian looking for help.

From reuniting families to helping people travel back home, tweets addressed to her would instantly get her attention and she promptly followed up with a solution. To pay respect to the fierce leader, Twitter India has posted a special video featuring her daughter Bansuri Swaraj who recalls how Swaraj used the platform.

In the video, Bansuri Swaraj introduces herself and says “she is blessed to be Sushma Swaraj’s daughter.” She goes on to explain how she followed in her mother’s footsteps and became an advocate herself.

She speaks about Sushma Swaraj’s opinion of Twitter and recalls her mother describing the platform as a “celebration of democracy.” Swaraj would meticulously draft each tweet, whether to answer someone in need or put across her views.

Further, Bansuri Swaraj also shares a small incident, which many of you may remember too. An Indian woman was duped by her travel agent and abandoned at a refugee camp in Germany along with her 8-year-old daughter. She tweeted a video asking for help and within an hour Sushma Swaraj replied. She helped the woman return home safely with her daughter.

The video concludes with Bansuri Swaraj describing her mother in a few words. “Amazing, awe-inspiring, innocent, fearless, and missed,” she says.

Since being shared, the video has gathered close to 23,000 views - and the numbers are only increasing. It has also garnered over 1,000 likes and more than 300 comments.

While some express that she is missed, others remember her with fondness. Here’s how people have reacted:

Former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died in August, 2019 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
Delhi gang rape convict wants to file a new appeal, says lawyer misled him
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
How India has failed its riot victims. Twice over, writes Barkha Dutt
