News updates from Hindustan Times: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, calls him ‘Palturam’ and all the latest news

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 13:12 IST

‘Palturam’, Munger firing: Chirag Paswan continues attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan, who has been relentlessly attacking Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the campaign for the Bihar assembly elections, on Monday fired a new jibe and slammed the Janata Dal(United) leader over the incident of police firing in Munger. Read more

US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?

Rarely has so much hinged on the outcome of a single election as it does on the United States (US) presidential election on November 3. The US presidential election on November 3 will not only decide America’s fate, but also the nature of geo-political relations globally and the future of liberal democracy. Read more

Indian embassy in Japan issues SOPs under air bubble. Here’s what you need to know

India and Japan are now a part of the air bubble system wherein registration of passengers with the Indian embassy will no longer be required. Air bubble systems are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Covid-19 warriors, survivors wield pen as pandemic inspires fiction

Dr Maheshwar Prasad Chaurasia always wanted to write a novel. In May, he attended a webinar on how to write and publish a book. At the workshop, his writing instructor suggested that he start his journey as an author with a non-fictional work. He decided to write a book on Delhi’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Is Toby the dog a wind-up toy in disguise? Watch the video to decide

Is one of your favourite things to search on the Internet is dog videos? Do you often find yourself seeing various videos of the pooches and giggling? Does the dog clips act as an instant mood lifter for you? If you found yourself murmuring “yes” to any or all the questions, then this video of Toby, a Boston Terrier, will win you over. Watch here

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira says her parents’ divorce didn’t traumatise her: ‘We aren’t a broken family by any means’

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, filmmaker Ira Khan has shared a video revealing her experience with depression and how she tried to figure out the causes behind it. Ira had revealed that she is clinically depressed last month. However, instead of getting support from the online community, she was subjected to insensitive questions about her privilege. Read more

Huawei has a new solution to US ban: Build its own chip factory

According to a new report by the Financial Times, Huawei is planning to build its own chipset factory in Shanghai, China. This is supposed to act as the company’s best solution to US ban and keep continuing in the hardware business. The factory is said to also manufacture parts for its telecom hardware business. Read more

BCCI finds shirt sponsor ahead of Australia tour

When the Indian cricket team takes the chartered flight to Sydney for its 70-day Australia tour on November 12, it will not be without a kit sponsor. “We have signed a three-year-deal. The official announcement will be made very soon,” a BCCI official said on Sunday. Read more

Watch: Obama interacts with voter’s 8-month-old kid while phone banking for Biden

Calling voters to remind them to vote is a practice followed during most poll campaigns. The same is going on in Joe Biden’s camp ahead of US presidential election. One of the volunteers canvassing over phone is former US President Barack Obama. A video of Obama during one such call has gone viral on social media. Watch here