e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / BCCI finds shirt sponsor ahead of Australia tour

BCCI finds shirt sponsor ahead of Australia tour

BCCI had set a base price of R65 lakh per match, a 25 percent decrease from the previous deal. Nike’s deal also involved a royalty fee of R30 crore for merchandising rights. The base price for that had been set at R24 crore for 3 years. The new deal’s value is said to be higher than the base price but short of the previous deal.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 09:21 IST
Rasesh Mandani
Rasesh Mandani
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
BCCI logo
BCCI logo(HT photo)
         

When the Indian cricket team takes the chartered flight to Sydney for its 70-day Australia tour on November 12, it will not be without a kit sponsor. “We have signed a three-year-deal. The official announcement will be made very soon,” a BCCI official said on Sunday.

While BCCI has averted the loss of face of going on an overseas tour without sporting a sponsor’s logo, it is learnt there has been a correction in the valuation. The per match figure will fall short of the R87 lakh per game previous sponsors Nike paid.

BCCI had set a base price of R65 lakh per match, a 25 percent decrease from the previous deal. Nike’s deal also involved a royalty fee of R30 crore for merchandising rights. The base price for that had been set at R24 crore for 3 years. The new deal’s value is said to be higher than the base price but short of the previous deal.

After Nike ended its 14-year association with BCCI, it did not pick up the tender document when fresh bids were invited. After expiry of the contract in September, international sportswear companies like Adidas and Puma had expressed interest, but did not submit a bid.

It’s notable that when IPL is delivering impressive ratings, and attractive sponsorships across franchises, companies have been reluctant to enter long term deals with the India team. “The bang for the buck now comes from IPL, and visibility is immediate,” an industry expert said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
Global study sees India having edge in Covid-19 vaccines
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
In Bihar, contradictions of aspiration, representation
LIVE: Telangana adds 922 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths take toll to 1,348
LIVE: Telangana adds 922 new Covid-19 cases, 7 deaths take toll to 1,348
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
Govt working on another stimulus package: Finance secretary
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
US Presidential Election 2020: Who will it be, America?
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
‘They thought I’m retiring’: Dhoni’s stunning explanation of jersey swaps
‘They thought I’m retiring’: Dhoni’s stunning explanation of jersey swaps
I have no say, not part of selection: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma injury
I have no say, not part of selection: Ravi Shastri on Rohit Sharma injury
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In