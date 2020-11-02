Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira says her parents’ divorce didn’t traumatise her: ‘We aren’t a broken family by any means’

bollywood

Actor Aamir Khan’s daughter, filmmaker Ira Khan has shared a video revealing her experience with depression and how she tried to figure out the causes behind it. Ira had revealed that she is clinically depressed last month. However, instead of getting support from the online community, she was subjected to insensitive questions about her privilege.

In her 10 minute video, Ira addressed all the privileges she got in life by being Aamir’s daughter and still getting diagnosed with depression. “I never spoke to anyone about anything because I assumed that my privilege meant I should handle my stuff on my own, or if there was something bigger, it would make people need a better answer than “I don’t know.” It made me feel like I needed a better answer and until I had that answer, my feelings weren’t something I should bother anyone else with. No problem was big enough to ponder too long about. What would anyone do? I had everything. What would anyone say? I had said it all,” she said. Ira said in the video that she would sleep a lot but did not realise it. She would cry all the time without any reason to be upset about and even cancel all her plans to meet with her friends just to avoid spoiling their mood with her behaviour.

When talking about the reasons behind her depression, Ira she couldn’t figure out what was making her sad. She said that even her parents’ divorce--Aamir and his ex-wife Reena Dutta--did not scar her as many would assume. “When I was small, my parents got divorced. But that didn’t seem like something that would traumatise me because my parents’ divorce was amicable. They are friends, the whole family is still friends. We are not a broken family by any means,” she said in her video.

Actor Kangana Ranaut had called Aamir’s family a broken one last month in response to news of Ira’s depression. “At 16 I was facing physical assault, was single handedly taking care of my sister who was burnt with acid and also facing media wrath, there can be many reasons for depression but it’s generally difficult for broken families children, traditional family system is very important,” Kangana wrote while sharing Ira’s video.

Ira added in her video that even the amicable divorce was a privilege she had. “My parents were very good about being parents to Junaid and me, even after divorce. And when people would say ‘Oh I am so sorry to hear about your parents’ divorce, I would be like (shrugs) ‘What are you talking about? It is not a bad thing. Another privilege I didn’t realise. It could be something that could scar you. It didn’t scar me. I don’t remember most of it but I didn’t feel like my parents’ divorce is something that could bother me. So that can’t be the reason why I am feeling so sad.”

In the caption to her video, Ira wrote that she doubted herself too. “I still think there’s a small part of me that thinks I’m making all this up, that I have nothing to feel bad about, that I’m not trying hard enough, that maybe I’m over reacting. Old habits die hard. It takes me feeling my worst to make myself believe that it’s bad enough to take seriously. And no matter how many things I have, how nice to me people are because of my dad, how nice to me people are because they love and care about me... if I feel a certain way, a certain not nice way, then how much can rationally trying to explain these things to myself do? Shouldn’t I instead get up and try and fix things? And if I can’t do that for myself? Shouldn’t I ask for help?,” she wrote.

On Sunday, Ira has shared pictures in her Halloween makeup and fielded a few more ignorant comments. “Ira Ji i don’t know why but you don’t look like a depressed person. You are looking alright. Does your dad knows about your depression,” wrote a follower. Ira’s cousin Zain Marie wrote, “Depressed people don’t look like anything. They look like people.” Ira commented, “What @zaynmarie said. She also did a really nice peice about it, explaining how depressed people don’t specifically look like anything. Check it out!”

