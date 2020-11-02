e-paper
Is Toby the dog a wind-up toy in disguise? Watch the video to decide

Is Toby the dog a wind-up toy in disguise? Watch the video to decide

“Need to take him to the shop and get him tuned up,” commented an Instagram user.

Nov 02, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video shows Toby acting in a strange but cute way. (Instagram/@tobythegentleman)
         

Is one of your favourite things to search on the Internet is dog videos? Do you often find yourself seeing various videos of the pooches and giggling? Does the dog clips act as an instant mood lifter for you? If you found yourself murmuring “yes” to any or all the questions, then this video of Toby, a Boston Terrier, will win you over. The video captures adorable and goofy antics of the dog.

Shared on the pupper’s personal Instagram account, the video shows Toby acting in a strange but cute way. Seeing the video may also make you think that the dog is actually a wind-up toy in disguise. It’s human, however, think Toby’s broken.

“I think Toby is broken,” shared with this caption the video is just a few second long. However, chances are you’ll end up seeing it for much longer.

Take a look at the clip to check why it has now created a buzz among people:

View this post on Instagram

I think Toby is broken 😂🐶💜

A post shared by Toby | The Boston Terrier (@tobythegentleman) on

Are you laughing hard? You’re not alone. The video, which has gathered almost 50,000 likes, since being shared, has also attracted similar comments from people. Many wrote that the clip made them laugh out loud. Some praised Toby and wrote how cute the dog looks.

“Toby brings me so much joy. I can’t thank you enough for sharing him,” wrote an Instagram user. “So much energy,” said another along with two laughing out loud emojis. “Need to take him to the shop and get him tuned up,” jokingly expressed another. “Wow! What a weird and wonderful reaction,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

