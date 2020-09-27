e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand braces for twin protests over labour issues, farm bills and all the latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand braces for twin protests over labour issues, farm bills and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:09 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In this file photo from Sept. 18, 2020, Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat along with party workers keeps a two-hour silent fast during a protest over agriculture related ordinances, in Dehradun.
In this file photo from Sept. 18, 2020, Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat along with party workers keeps a two-hour silent fast during a protest over agriculture related ordinances, in Dehradun.(PTI)
         

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues

Amid the widespread protests by farmers against the recently passed agriculture bills in the Parliament, the Opposition Congress will hold a protest march towards the governor house on Monday. The march to be led by state unit president Pritam Singh has been organised on the call of the national leadership. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar shares adorable Daughter’s Day post for Nitara: ‘You are my definition of perfect

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland with his family, has shared an adorable picture with his eight-year-old daughter Nitara on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. He can be seen holding her and a dog she’s playing with her in the cute picture. Read more here.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni’s T20I record

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers of the modern era. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, led Indian team to three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni also played some crucial innings lower down the order and went on to be regarded as one of the best finishers of his time. Read more here.

Mouni Roy’s bikini shoot on ‘Sunny Sunday’ in the Maldives and will make you go weak in the knees

Teasing our travel nostalgia, television-turned-Bollywood ctor Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her sultry vacay in the Maldives and fans could not keep calm. Looking like spot of sunshine in yellow bikini amidst the azure ocean, Mouni made fans go weak in the knees as she made the most of her “sunny Sunday” vacay at the island nation. Read more here.

‘Amazed and creeped out’: Man spots robot dog roaming around Canadian street. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there’s a possibility you may have seen videos of robot dogs called Spot. From managing sheep to helping people maintain social distance, the clips are many. Read more here.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In