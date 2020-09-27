Australia’s Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni’s T20I record

cricket

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:40 IST

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers of the modern era. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, led Indian team to three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni also played some crucial innings lower down the order and went on to be regarded as one of the best finishers of his time.

But while Dhoni’s captaincy and batting continued to be tested throughout his career, no one ever questioned his skills as a wicketkeeper behind the stumps. In his career, Dhoni achieved 91 dismissals (57 catches + 34 stumpings) as keeper in T20Is, the most by any player.

But that record has now been broken. Australia women’s cricket star Alyssa Healy on Sunday surpassed Dhoni’s record to take the top position in the list of wicketkeepers with most dismissals in T20i.

Healy achieved the feat in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane, when she stumped Amy Satterthwaite and then caught Lauren Down behind the stumps to take her total dismissals to 92 in 114 matches.

Australia Women eventually went on to win the match by 8 wickets, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.