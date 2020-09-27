e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar shares adorable Daughter’s Day post for Nitara: ‘You are my definition of perfect

Akshay Kumar shares adorable Daughter’s Day post for Nitara: ‘You are my definition of perfect

Akshay Kumar has shared an adorable picture with eight-year-old daughter Nitara on Daughter’s Day. He called her the ‘definition of perfect’ and wrote about how much he loved her.

bollywood Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:27 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara.
Akshay Kumar with daughter Nitara.
         

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland with his family, has shared an adorable picture with his eight-year-old daughter Nitara on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. He can be seen holding her and a dog she’s playing with her in the cute picture.

“You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl,” he wrote for the child.

Akshay had recently shared a heartfelt note on Nitara’s 8th birthday on Friday along with an adorable picture from their playtime together. He wrote, “As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid. I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible.”

The Mission Mangal actor is currently shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland. He has also been accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids Aarav and Nitara.

Akshay recently broke his cardinal rule of working only eight hours a week and recommended the team Bell Bottom to pull off a double shift. Currently being shot in the beautiful highlands of Scotland, it happens to be the first Bollywood film post the pandemic to fly a massive large cast and crew in a chartered plane to Scotland.

Aware of the precious time lost to the initial 14 days of quarantine after landing in Scotland, Akshay realised the financial hit the producers would have to take, given the huge size of the unit. Akshay surprised everyone by recommending a double shift -- two simultaneous units shooting to ensure that the shoot goes on the fast track and save the producers their money.

