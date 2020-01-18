News updates from Hindustan Times| ‘Different views part of democracy’: Aaditya Thackeray on Raut’s Savarkar remark and all the latest news at this hour

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 21:18 IST

‘Different views part of democracy’: Aaditya Thackeray on Raut’s Savarkar remark

Sena scion and state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray distanced his party from the statement."It is his (Raut's) personal opinion," said Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the son of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan

Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan confirmed on Saturday that the former Indian cricket team skipper will be leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in 2021.

Rudyard Kipling 84th death anniversary: Remembering the writer through his quotes and works

For some, their first encounter with jungles and wildlife was a much-watched animation series aired on weekends called Jungle Book.

Pak minister says Islamabad has displayed weakness in dealing with Kashmir issue

A top Pakistani minister and a close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Islamabad had shown "weakness" on Kashmir, contradicting his government's claim.

PM Narendra Modi says news of Shabana Azmi’s accident distressing: ‘I pray for her quick recovery’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reacted to the news of veteran actor Shabana Azmi's accident and called it "distressing".

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam on May 17, check full schedule, syllabus here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE mains result for January 2020 exam on Friday. Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam that was held from January 7 to 9, 2020.