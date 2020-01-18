e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020 Exam on May 17, check full schedule, syllabus here

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam on May 17, check full schedule, syllabus here

JEE Advanced 2020 Exam: The JEE advanced exam will be conducted on May 17, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.Paper 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while paper 2 exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:07 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IIT Delhi Campus
IIT Delhi Campus(Hindustan Times)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE mains result for January 2020 exam on Friday. Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam that was held from January 7 to 9, 2020.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main January exam 2020 are qualified to appear for the JEE advanced exam 2020. JEE advanced is the gateway to admissions in IIT, NIT and other engineering colleges.

Also Read| JEE Main April 2020 Exam : Registration process to begin on February 7, full schedule here

The JEE advanced exam will be conducted on May 17, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.Paper 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while paper 2 exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

Also Read| JEE Main Result 2020: Nine candidates score perfect 100

JEE advanced result will be declared on June 8, 2020.The architecture aptitude test will be held on June 12 while its result will be declared on June 16.

The tentative seat allocation process will begin from June 17, 2020. 

Click here for JEE Advanced 2020 syllabus

JEE Advanced 2020: Important Dates

JEE (Advanced) 2020 -- May 17

Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST

Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST

Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results --- June 8

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) ---June 12

Declaration of AAT results -- June 16

Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process -- June 17

