JEE Advanced 2020 Exam on May 17, check full schedule, syllabus here

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 11:07 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE mains result for January 2020 exam on Friday. Over 8 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam that was held from January 7 to 9, 2020.

Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main January exam 2020 are qualified to appear for the JEE advanced exam 2020. JEE advanced is the gateway to admissions in IIT, NIT and other engineering colleges.

The JEE advanced exam will be conducted on May 17, 2020. The exam will be conducted in two shifts.Paper 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while paper 2 exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

JEE advanced result will be declared on June 8, 2020.The architecture aptitude test will be held on June 12 while its result will be declared on June 16.

The tentative seat allocation process will begin from June 17, 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020: Important Dates

JEE (Advanced) 2020 -- May 17

Paper 1 : 09:00 – 12:00 IST

Paper 2 : 14:30 – 17:30 IST

Declaration of JEE (Advanced) 2020 Results --- June 8

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) ---June 12

Declaration of AAT results -- June 16

Tentative Start of Seat Allocation Process -- June 17