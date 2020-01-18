JEE Main 2020 result declared in record time, details here

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 09:18 IST

JEE Main 2020 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main 2020 result in record time this year. The JEE main exam 2020 was conducted between January 7 and 9, 2020.

Also Read| JEE Mains 2020 Toppers : Nishant Agarwal of Delhi among 9 who score perfect 100

NTA has declared the JEE Main Result 2020 in just 9 days. According to the information bulletin, the JEE Main result was expected to be declared by January 31, 2020. However, the result is declared much in advance.

NTA had released the answer key on January 14, 2020.

A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech.in this examination out of which 8,69,010 candidates appeared.

Also Read| JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Kunwar Preet is Chandigarh’s top scorer

A total of nine candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile this year.Nishant Aggarwal from Delhi, Jitendra Landa and Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar Thadavarthy from Andhra Pradesh, Nisrag Chadha from Gujarat, Divayanshu Aggarwal from Haryana, Akhil Jain and Parth Jain from Rajasthan, and Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana scored a perfect 100.

Candidates who have qualified JEE main exam are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced exam.