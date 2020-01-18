Delhi boy among 9 who score perfect 100 in JEE (Mains)

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 00:38 IST

When 17-year-old Nishant Agarwal got to know that he had landed the perfect score in Joint Entrance Examination (Mains) 2020 in his first attempt, he was shocked but not surprised.

“Initially, I was shocked. But I have been preparing for this. My goal was to score full marks. I have been highly motivated by my peer group at my coaching institute. They’ve been an inspiration at being the best on whatever we do,” said Agarwal, who was among the nine students from across the country who scored 100 percentile.

On Friday night, as the results were declared, Agarwal, who studies in New Sainik Public School in Dwarka, was busy preparing for the viva voice examination for Physical Science paper on Saturday. He is currently preparing for the upcoming entrance tests and CBSE class 12 board examination. Nishant’s twin brother Pranav also appeared for JEE Mains this year and scored 99.93.

“After the results, we just congratulated each other and went back to our studies,” said Agarwal.

A typical day in his life involves getting up at 6 am and studying throughout the day with short breaks of 30 minutes devoted to food and badminton.

“Generally he studies six to seven hours a day, during the examination phase, he studies for around 10 hours including taking test series,” said his father Arun Agarwal.

Arun also revealed that his son was initially worried about his examination. “When the answer key came out, he was worried about his scores since some of his answers weren’t matching. We told him that re-checking was also an option,” he said. “The results today have been greatly satisfying. But I’ve told him to be grounded since this is just the beginning.”

While Nishant is still giving thought to what he wants to pursue for his higher studies, his next goal is clear: prepare for the JEE Advanced in May. This examination will be conducted by the IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board (JAB) 2020 and will form the basis of admission to IITs.

The JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech.was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in January across 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech in this examination.

There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 536 Observers, 213 City- Coordinators and 19 Regional Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination, NTA said.