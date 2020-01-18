JEE Main 2020 Results: 3 from Kota-based institute among 9 toppers

education

Three students, including 2 students of Rajasthan, from Kota based Allen Career Institute have grabbed place among the 9 aspirant of JEE Mains 2020 who scored 100 NTA score in the JEE Mains 2020 results declared late on Friday night.

Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi of Rajasthan and Nishant Agarwal of Delhi (NCT) from Allen Career Institute of Kota have scored 100 NTA score in the JEE Mains 2020 January attempt. While Akhil Jain and Parth are classroom coaching student of Allen, Nishant is distance learning student.

All 3 are among the 9 toppers of JEE Mains 2020 who have scored 100 NTA score.

Director, Allen Career Institute, Naveen Maheshwari told that “Apart from these 3 students, 10 ALLEN Students are Toppers of 9 States”.

The state toppers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Assam, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Puducherry, West Bengal and Kerela are also from Allen Career Institute Kota. Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Akarsh Jain from Madhya Pradesh, KunwarPreet Singh from Chandigarh, Ishan Dutta from Assam, Basar Ahmed from Uttarakhand, Harish R from Puducherry, Sreemanti Dey from West Bengal, Nishant Agarwal from Delhi (NCT) and Advaid Deepak from Kerela are the state toppers. NishantAgarwal, SreemantiDey and Advaid Deepak are students of Allen Distance learning programme, rest all the students are from Classroom students of Allen.

NTA scores are normalized scores across multi session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The NTA score indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored Equal to or below (same or lower raw score) a particular candidate in that session. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained.

JEE (Main) Examination for B.E./B.Tech.was conducted by NTA between 7th and 9th January 2020 in two shifts per day across 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech. in this examination. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 536 Observers, 213 City- Coordinators and 19 Regional Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination. The B.E. /B. Tech was conducted in a total of 6 shifts from 7th to 9th January 2020.