e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Home / Education / JEE Main Result 2020: Nine candidates score perfect 100

JEE Main Result 2020: Nine candidates score perfect 100

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female and three transgenders, had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9, a senior official said.

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 08:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JEE Main 2020 toppers
JEE Main 2020 toppers(NTA)
         

Nine candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) - Mains, the results of which were announced on Friday by the HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency.

Also Read| JEE Mains 2020 Toppers : Nishant Agarwal of Delhi among 9 who score perfect 100

The toppers for the engineering entrance exam include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana’s Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana.

Hindustantimes

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female and three transgenders, had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9, a senior official said.

Also Read| JEE Main 2020 Results: 3 from Kota-based institute among 9 toppers

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced. PTI GJS KJ

tags
top news
NIA takes probe in Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s case
NIA takes probe in Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s case
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Imported onions not pungent enough, set to go on distress sale
Kem chho, Mr prez?:‘Howdy, Modi!’-style event in works for Trump in Gujarat
Kem chho, Mr prez?:‘Howdy, Modi!’-style event in works for Trump in Gujarat
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
Prez Kovind’s rejection of Mukesh Singh’s mercy petition in 4 days is a record
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
In Pandit camps, anxiety over return to homeland
Mumbaiites divided over move to keep shops, malls and restaurants open 24x7
Mumbaiites divided over move to keep shops, malls and restaurants open 24x7
Nishant Agarwal of Delhi among 9 who score perfect 100 in JEE Main
Nishant Agarwal of Delhi among 9 who score perfect 100 in JEE Main
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News