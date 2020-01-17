JEE main 2020 results declared, here’s how to check NTA scores for January exam

education

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:31 IST

The National Testing Agency on Friday, January 17 declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main January session exam results 2020 for BE/BTech. The JEE (Main) BE/BTech exam was held between January 7 and 9 in two shifts per day across 233 cities in India and abroad.

Candidates who had appeared in the exams can check their scores on the JEE main website at jeemain.nic.in.

Here is the direct link to check JEE main January 2020 result.

A total number of 9,21,261 candidates had registered for BE/B Tech exams that were held at 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. out of the total registered candidates, 8,69,010 appeared in the exam.

Note: Visit the JEE main website for latest news and updates.