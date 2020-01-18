e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020 Result announced for January exam, direct link here

JEE Main 2020 Result announced for January exam, direct link here

JEE Main 2020 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE main 2020 result and final answer keys for January session exam. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main January exam 2020 can check their results online at jeemain.nta. nic.in.

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:12 IST
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main 2020 Result
JEE Main 2020 Result (NTA)
         

JEE Main 2020 Result: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE main 2020 result for January session exam. Candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main January exam 2020 can check their results online at jeemain.nta. nic.in.

NTA has also released the final answer key for the exam. The provisional answer key for JEE Main January exam 2020 was released on January 14.

Also Read| JEE Main Result 2020: Nine candidates score perfect 100

JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Kunwar Preet is Chandigarh’s top scorer

The JEE Main 2020 exam was conducted from January 7 to 9, 2020. A total of 9,21,261 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 8,69,010 candidates had appeared. The exam was conducted in two shifts per day across 233 cities in India and abroad.

Also Read| JEE Main 2020 result declared in record time, details here

Out of the total 8.69 lakh students, 6.04 lakh were male and 2.64 lakh were female candidates and three transgenders.

Click here to check JEE Main 2020 result

JEE Main 2020 Result: How to check

Visit the official website of JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on link that reads ‘View Result/ Scorecard’

A login page will appear

Key in your application number and date of birth and submit

Your result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

