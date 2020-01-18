e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Kunwar Preet is Chandigarh’s top scorer

JEE Main 2020 Toppers: Kunwar Preet is Chandigarh’s top scorer

The JEE Main is conducted twice, in January and April, for admission to 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 25 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and 28 centrally funded technical institutes.

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 08:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ludhiana, India – January 08, 2020 : Students coming out from the examination hall after appear in JEE Main exam in Ludhiana on Wednesday, January 08, 2020.(Photo by Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)(HT file)
         

Kunwar Preet Singh is the Chandigarh topper in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main, the results of which were announced by the HRD Ministry’s National Testing Agency on Friday night.

Kunwar Preet has secured 99.9972 percentile, stated a press release.

Read more: JEE Main 2020 Results: 3 from Kota-based institute among 9 toppers

Tricity candidates appeared for the online exam on January 7-9.

Those who appear for the exam in January can again sit for it in April, as the best score is counted. After the result of both exams, final eligibility list is released by the NTA, based on which candidates appear for the JEE Advanced.

Top 1.5 lakh students are eligible for the JEE Advanced, for selection to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

