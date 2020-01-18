e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main April 2020 Exam : Registration process to begin on February 7, full schedule here

JEE Main April 2020 Exam : Registration process to begin on February 7, full schedule here

education Updated: Jan 18, 2020 10:47 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Students coming out from the examination hall after appear in JEE Main exam in Ludhiana on Wednesday, January 08, 2020.(Photo by Harsimar Pal Singh/Hindustan Times)
National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin the registration process for JEE Main April session exam 2020 on February 7, 2020.The last date to register for the exam will be March 7, 2020.

NTA will release the official notification for JEE Main April 2020 exam soon.

JEE Main January exam result 2020 has been declared on January 17, 2020. With the announcement of the result NTA has also mentioned that the registration process for JEE Main April 2020 exam will be done between February 7 and March 7.

The April session exam will be held on April 5, 7, 9 and 11, 2020.The uploading of images and payment of the application fee will be upto 8th March- 2020.

The JEE Main April 2020 exam will be conducted in computer based test mode.

Candidates who have failed in JEE Main January exam can reattempt in the April session exam. Moreover, those who are not satisfied with their January exam scores can also appear for the April exam.

JEE Main April 2020: Important Dates

Registration process begins-- February 7

Registration Process ends- March 7

Last date for uploading of images and payment of the application fee-- March 8

Exam dates- April 5, 7, 9, 11

Result declaration - By April 30

