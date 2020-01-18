MS Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan

cricket

The lack of a central contract for MS Dhoni sparked rumours of his retirement in the last few days but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan confirmed on Saturday that the former Indian cricket team skipper will be leading the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in 2021. Dhoni has been a part of CSK since its inception and apart from the two seasons when the franchise was suspended, the wicket-keeper batsman has led the team in IPL. “Dhoni will play this year, next year he will go to the Auction and we will retain him,” said N Srinivasan in an event.

Dhoni’s omission from the central contracts list was imminent and he was duly informed before the national selection committee finalised the names, a top BCCI official told PTI on Thursday. If the former skipper makes it to the T20 squad sometime this year, he might be re-inducted on a pro-rata basis even though chances of that are remote. The 38-year-old double World Cup-winning former India captain’s omission from the list was not unexpected as he has not played any international cricket for over six months now.

“Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn’t played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being,” the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"MS Dhoni will play this year. And next year he will be in the auction and he will be retained."



- N Srinivasan on @msdhoni 💛🦁#WhistlePodu #Yellove @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/8AWPhzUJCh — Whistle Podu Army ® - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) January 18, 2020

However, the official said that if Dhoni makes it to the World T20 team in Australia (October 2020, after current contracts’ duration ends) or even before that, he can be included on a pro-rata basis.

“There will be an Asia Cup T20 (likely to be shifted from Pakistan) and if Dhoni plays a certain number of matches, he will be automatically included. It’s not like he has been dumped for good. It’s just that he doesn’t qualify because he has not played,” the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)