News updates from Hindustan Times: PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session, says Congress and all the latest news

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 13:00 IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress says PM should discuss LAC issue in monsoon session

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday addressed a virtual press conference where he said that India cannot tolerate the encroachment of its territory by China in Ladakh. Read more

Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday, a day after he was put on a ventilator. He was 74. Read more

‘You will come to know his impact’: Gautam Gambhir names most underrated player in T20 cricket

With so much franchise cricket being played all around the world, team managements are on a constant look-out for talent for their sides. Even in the Indian Premier League, all the franchises scout different talents to discover the next superstar in cricket. Read more

Curiosity rover spots ‘dust devil’ on Mars, NASA shares animated video

Magnificent and mysterious, those are just two among many adjectives which people often use to describe Mars. Read more

Prakash Raj takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut: ‘If one film makes Kangana think that she is Rani Laxmi Bai, then...’

Actor Prakash Raj took potshots at Kangana Ranaut and joked about her frequent references to playing Rani Laxmi Bai of Jhansi in her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Read more

Assaulted ex-Navy officer’s message for Uddhav Thackeray: ‘If you can’t...’

Ex-Naval officer slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray after being physically attacked. Madan Sharma was attacked allegedly by Shiv Sena workers. Read more

WhatsApp’s latest beta update reveals new ‘wallpaper dimming’ feature

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for its beta app on Android. The latest update brings bug fixes and shows a glimpse of a new wallpaper feature. Read more

‘I married my best friend’: YouTube’s interabled influencers break another stigma with their fairytale wedding

Our faith in love and ever lasting relationships that beat the odds got re-instilled as YouTube’s influencer couple, Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, broke another stigma with their interabled marriage last week. Read more