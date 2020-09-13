e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Curiosity rover spots ‘dust devil’ on Mars, NASA shares animated video

Curiosity rover spots ‘dust devil’ on Mars, NASA shares animated video

“So interesting! Thank you NASA for contributing to humanity’s never-ending quest for knowledge!” wrote an Instagram user while commenting on the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:39 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a frame from the animated video shared by NASA.
The image shows a frame from the animated video shared by NASA. (Instagram/@nasa)
         

Magnificent and mysterious, those are just two among many adjectives which people often use to describe Mars. The Red Planet has been a subject of human fascination for long and thanks to the social media presence of difference space agencies, every now and then, we get a glimpse of the place in form of images and videos. Just like this recent animated clip from NASA, shared on Instagram, which showcases “dust devil” spotted on the planet by Curiosity rover.

“Mars is often a very dynamic place, due to its atmosphere and how it interacts with the surface. Right now, it’s the “windy season” in the region where our Curiosity rover is operating. On August 9, one of the rover’s navigation cameras captured the frames in this animation showing a spinning, columnar vortex of wind - also known as a “dust devil” - moving across the landscape,” they wrote in the caption.

The space agency further added that it appeared that the dust devil was passing “through small hills just above Curiosity’s present location on Mount Sharp, a peak within Gale Crater.” It was about “approximately one-third to a half-mile (half-a-kilometer to a kilometer) away, and estimated to be about 16 feet (5 meters) wide.”

Take a look at the animated video which has now mesmerised many and gathered close to 1.9 million views.

View this post on Instagram

Our Curiosity rover spots a "dust devil" on Mars 💨⁣ ⁣ Mars is often a very dynamic place, due to its atmosphere and how it interacts with the surface. Right now, it's the "windy season" in the region where our Curiosity rover is operating. On Aug. 9, one of the rover's navigation cameras captured the frames in this animation showing a spinning, columnar vortex of wind - also known as a "dust devil" - moving across the landscape.⁣ ⁣ This dust devil appears to be passing through small hills just above Curiosity's present location on Mount Sharp, a peak within Gale Crater. The dust devil is approximately one-third to a half-mile (half-a-kilometer to a kilometer) away, and estimated to be about 16 feet (5 meters) wide. The dust plume disappears past the top of the frame, so an exact height can't be known, but it's estimated to be at least 164 feet (50 meters) tall.⁣ ⁣ Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SSI⁣ ⁣ #Mars #Dust #NASA #Winds #SolarSystem

A post shared by NASA (@nasa) on

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has also amassed close to two lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered over 2,300 comments. People didn’t hold back while expressing their surprise.

“So interesting! Thank you NASA for contributing to humanity’s never-ending quest for knowledge!” wrote an Instagram user. “Very interesting,” expressed another. “Unreal,” said a third. “Very cool,” said a fourth.

What do you think of NASA’s post?

tags
top news
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
For fourth consecutive day, India’s daily Covid-19 numbers hover around 95,000
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
Chayawanprash, yoga in govt’s post-Covid care management advisory
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Low pressure area off Andhra coast to bring heavy rain in peninsular India
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Bill Gates ‘has no clue’ about powering electric trucks, says Tesla’s Elon Musk
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In