‘I married my best friend’: YouTube’s interabled influencers break another stigma with their fairytale wedding
YouTube’s influencer couple, Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, has been breaking down stigmas by documenting their interabled relationship on their channel Squirmy and Grubs for four years before they finally got married on September 4 and shared pictures from their fairytale weddingsex-and-relationships Updated: Sep 13, 2020 10:37 IST
Our faith in love and ever lasting relationships that beat the odds got re-instilled as YouTube’s influencer couple, Shane Burcaw and Hannah Aylward, broke another stigma with their interabled marriage last week. The duo has been documenting their interabled relationship, on their YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs, for four years before they finally got married on September 4 and shared dreamy pictures from their backyard wedding.
Their YouTube channel highlights how they navigate through their relationship when one partner is differently-abled while the other one is not. Dropping the news for fans on Instagram, the lovebirds shared a slew of pictures from their intimate wedding.
Burcaw shared in the caption, “What Made Me Smile This Week? I married my best friend. On Friday, September 4th, Hannah and I tied the knot and became husband and wife! (sic)”. Elaborating about the ceremony amid COVID-19 restrictions, he added, “It was a private backyard ceremony that we conducted over Zoom with our officiant. Certainly not the wedding we originally imagined, but it was a beautiful moment filled with the most important thing: our love for each other (sic).”
View this post on Instagram
What Made Me Smile This Week? I married my best friend. On Friday, September 4th, Hannah and I tied the knot and became husband and wife! It was a private backyard ceremony that we conducted over Zoom with our officiant. Certainly not the wedding we originally imagined, but it was a beautiful moment filled with the most important thing: our love for each other. Visit the link in my bio to watch the little wedding video we made about the special day! I’m beyond happy and smiling a whole lot.
Their vibrant pictures were enough to establish that the couple was “beyond happy and smiling a whole lot.” Aylward too gushed about their big day in Minneapolis, Minnesota and wrote, “I married the love of my life. It wasn’t the big gathering we had always planned on having, but it was perfect (sic).”
Before sharing their wedding video on YouTube, the bride who now goes by the name Hannah Burcaw, added, “Shane and I can’t wait to celebrate with our families in person when it’s safe, but for now, we’re husband and wife!!!! And that’s the most important part. I’m incredibly lucky to now be married to the greatest guy I know. (sic)”
View this post on Instagram
On Friday, September 4th, I married the love of my life. It wasn’t the big gathering we had always planned on having, but it was perfect. Thank you so much to @sburcaw for officiating over Zoom. We love you! Shane and I can’t wait to celebrate with our families in person when it’s safe, but for now, we’re husband and wife!!!! And that’s the most important part. I’m incredibly lucky to now be married to the greatest guy I know. We also just posted our wedding video! The link is in my bio.
While there was an outpour of support and congratulatory messages, since we do not live on a unicorn island and life is not seen through rose tinted glasses, the couple’s marriage too had some netizens calling it a “joke” and “photo shopped” business. Hannah Burcaw however, shut up the trolls perfectly.
View this post on Instagram
If the past two years of having a YouTube channel have taught me anything, it’s that you’re never going to be able to educate everyone. No matter what you do, some people will just never come around. Worrying about these people’s opinions is a waste of time, and as time has gone on, it’s become so much easier to genuinely have no internal reaction to comments like these. A few years ago, reading words like these was painful. For a while, I held onto the idea that once Shane and I were married, all the people doubting our relationship would realize it was real. Now, of course, I’m not that naive. Although it’s taken time, I’m able to completely dismiss people like this. Shane and I continue to make content and share our story with the hopes of showing as many people as we can that disabled people are worthy partners. Comments like these only encourage us to continue! We’re so grateful for all of the people that our story has managed to reach in a positive way.
Their wedding video has already broken YouTube with over 1.2 million views while still going strong before they put out a “serious response” in another video on whether their wedding was fake. Name a cuter couple, we’ll wait.