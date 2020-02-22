News updates from Hindustan Times | ‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath and all the latest news at this hour
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he wanted to change the stereotypical image of Uttar Pradesh as a backward state. Read more
Shaheen Bagh an organic protest to save Constitution, says Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi said the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the NRC are interlinked. Read more
Meet The Beast: What makes Donald Trump’s limousine the safest car in the World
In a nutshell: It’s not a car. It’s a tank! Here is a look at some of the eye-popping safety features of the car. Read more
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event
Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school on February 25 to interact with students who are being taught the ‘happiness curriculum’ introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. Read more
Delhi rape convict’s plea ‘bundle of distorted lies’: Tihar Jail to court
Vinay Sharma’s counsel, AP Singh, had told the court earlier this week that his client suffers from mental illness, schizophrenia and has failed to recognise his counsel and family. Read more
Facial recognition at protests: Delhi Police says they aren’t using social media photos to screen crowds
Delhi Police have said that they do not use photos from social media to screen crowds and only “faces of criminals are retained” in their databases. These responses came in a reply to a right to information request filed by Mint. Read more
Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Donald Trump’s praise for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, says ‘I want him to work for LGBTQi rights in US’
Ayushmann Khurrana was a guest at Hindustan’s Shikhar Samagam 2020 in Lucknow. He was asked about his reaction to Donald Trump’s tweet on his film at the event. Read more
India vs New Zealand: ‘Haven’t slept for two days’: Ishant Sharma after keeping India in the game with a three-fer
Three weeks back, the veteran of 96 Tests was all but out of New Zealand series after suffering multiple ligament tears in his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game but travelled for 24 hours and arrived here 72 hours before the start of the first Test. Read more