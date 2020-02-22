Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia dropped from Melania Trump school event

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 14:38 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia will not be present during US First Lady Melania Trump’s visit to a government school on Tuesday morning, senior functionaries of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) familiar with the matter said on Saturday.

The US first lady and president Donald Trump will be on a two-day visit to India starting from Monday (February 24).

On Tuesday, the First Lady is scheduled to visit a Delhi government school in the morning for her ‘Be Best’ initiative. For her school visit, Kejriwal and Sisodia, who is also the city’s education minister, were to welcome Melania Trump at the school and brief her about the Happiness Curriculum being imparted to the students.

However, officials in the Delhi government said that the CM’s office was informed on Saturday morning that the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia were dropped from the list attendees in the school event.

“It is bizarre that not even the city’s education minister could make it to the guest list, even as the entire school event will be focussed on the Happiness Curriculum launched by Delhi government in its schools in 2018. We are yet to be told who will explain the nuances of the course to the First Lady. We have learnt that the names of the CM and deputy CM were dropped on the Central government’s pressure,” a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the day, Sisodia informed the media that preparations are underway in some school of the national Capital for the visit of Melania Trump to attend a happiness class.

“All preparations are taking place according to the MEA and the Central Government. Yes, in some schools, some preparations are underway for Melania Trump’s visit but I cannot tell you more about that due to security issues,” Sisodia said while speaking to media in New Delhi.

The Happiness class was started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018. As a part of the programme, students are taught various activities including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

The BJP Saturday said there should not “petty politics” after reports surfaced that the names of Kejriwal and Sisodia were dropped from the school event.

“Petty politics should not be played on important occasions. The government of India represents all Indians and political affiliations should not count on such an occasion. There should not be petty politics over that,” BJP spokesperson Sambrit Patra said at a media briefing.