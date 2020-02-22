‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath

india

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 17:39 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he wanted to change the stereotypical image of Uttar Pradesh as a backward state when he assumed office after a landslide win in 2017 and listed efforts made in the direction of modernising the state’s infrastructure and upliftment of its residents through government schemes.

He was in communication with the chief editor of Hindi daily Hindustan, Shashi Shekhar Singh, at the livehindustan.com event, ‘Hindustan Shikhar Samagam’, at Lucknow on Saturday.

The chief minister said the first year of his government was dedicated to solving the issues of three crore farmers of the state and the second year was dedicated to creating the infrastructure needed to make India a $5 trillion economy by 2022.

“We have to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy for India to achieve $5 trillion economy goal,” Yogi Adityanath said.

He hit out at the previous SP government headed by Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of Poorvanchal Expressway. He said the previous government had not acquired the land for the project and was falsely accusing the BJP of appropriating credit for it.

Akhilesh had raised the issue earlier in the day during the event.

Adityanath said it was his government that acquired 96 per cent land for the project following which the prime minister laid the foundation stone for the Expressway.

“I will dedicate Poorvanchal Expressway to the residents of UP before Dipawali this year,” he declared, and said, people of the state could take note of his promise.

I wanted to break Uttar Pradesh’s image, the moment one saw bad roads, they would say they have entered Uttar Pradesh,”

“Seven airports are functional in Uttar Pradesh now, compared to the two that were in operation when we came to power”, he said.

We have even set GDP targets for every district of the state, ‘One District, One Product’ is part of that effort he said.

“These efforts have led to a 28% increaes in exports from Uttar Pradesh and the MSME sector has played a big part in it,” Yogi said, explaining the steps taken to unlock the economic potential of the state.

He said his government had created 50 lakh with job and self- employment opportunities till now and will create another 50 lakh jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities in the state.

He said the third year of his government was dedicated to the women and daughters of the state and enlisted government programmes geared towards them.

The fourth-year, he said was dedicated to the youth of the state.

Central minister Smriti Irani, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh, RJD leader Manoj Jha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bollywood personality Tigmanshu Dhulia, Ayushman Khurana and activist Swara Bhaskar are some other prominent names that spoke at the event earlier in the day.