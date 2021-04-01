News updates from HT: IMD warns of a warmer summer as heatwave grips states and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Heatwave grips states, IMD predicts a warmer summer

Even as parts of the country experience a heat wave, the India Meteorological Department has warned that maximum temperatures in most parts of India will be above normal between April and June.

10-day sale of electoral bonds begins from today

The 16th tranche of electoral bonds will be open for sale from April 1. The approval to the sale was given by the Union finance ministry on Tuesday. They will be available till April 10.

Aung San Suu Kyi expected to appear before Myanmar court today

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to appear for hearing before a court in connection with criminal charges imposed by the country's military that could see her permanently debarred from political office.

'Watched him for 2 years': Mike Hesson names 3 uncapped Indians who can help RCB win IPL 2021

You won't be questioned with frowned eyebrows if you don't associate youngsters with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) like you would with a Rajasthan Royals or a Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Clip by Arunachal Pradesh CM that Anand Mahindra reshared sparks naming contest

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu recently took to Twitter to share a video detailing a journey that he took to reach Vijaynagar from Miao, in the state.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Rs.13k crop top and pants proves all-black looks are timeless

There is no better outfit than a well-fitted all-black look and we know you agree with us.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she piles up stuff as she battles depression: 'I crash when it gets too much'

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, who has been talking about her depression openly and creating awareness about mental health issues, has shared a new video about her struggles on Instagram.

Watch: AIMIM MP celebrates no lockdown with no-mask rally; BJP files complaint

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel is under fire for Aurangabad procession. The procession was to celebrate scrapping of plan for Aurangabad lockdown. Watch