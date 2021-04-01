Aditi Rao Hydari's 13k crop top and pants proves all-black looks are timeless

IND USA
Aditi Rao Hydari in <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13k all-black look(Instagram/ aditiraohydari )
  • For a recently held event, Aditi Rao Hydari donned a black crop top and teamed it with a pair of matching pants. The actor actually proved that the classic all-black look can never go out of style. Don't you agree?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:31 AM IST

There is no better outfit than a well-fitted all-black look and we know you agree with us. Well, if you have a little doubt about it, Aditi Rao Hydari's recent pictures will clear it. The actor, who has a vast fashion spectrum nails every outfit that she dons, be it a saree or a funky shirt with the logo of a band teamed with a pair of mini distressed shorts, she knows how to rock it.

For a recently held event, Aditi wore a gorgeous all-black look. The stunner was seen wearing a crop top and pants made of tencel fabric. The crop top featured a plunging V-neck, a bow at the back and puff sleeves that added a contemporary touch to the outfit. Along with the top, the actor opted to wear a pair of matching slightly baggy pants with pleat details. She completed the look with a pair of strappy heels and maintained the all-black look.

Letting her outfit be the highlight, Aditi opted to go san-accessories and we are glad she made that decision. Her glam also featured her signature subtle look which included mascara-laden lashes, lightly blushed cheeks, a little bit of bronzer and a nude lipstick. Adding a romantic touch to the outfit, she left her middle-parted wavy hair loose. Aditi shared the images on her Instagram account with the caption, "Black is the new black (sic)."

The outfit that Aditi is rocking in these pictures is from the shelves of the homegrown brand little things and is worth 13,300.

Aditi Rao Hydari's outfit is worth ₹13k(littlethingstudio.com)

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the Netflix film The Girl On The Train. The film that featured Parineeti Chopra in the lead role released in February 2021. Her upcoming projects also include another Netflix film Ajeeb Daastaans.

