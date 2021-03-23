Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in pickle green dabka work saree, strappy blouse
- Excuse us while we swoon over Aditi Rao Hydari who takes glam quotient a notch higher by flaunting an aesthetic modernism and Indian culture in a ₹45k pickle green, silk organza saree with gold hand dori work from Punit Balana | Check pictures inside
Appealing beauty, grace and striking simplicity are synonyms for actor Aditi Rao Hydari who never fails to impress the fashion police with her eclectic sartorial taste and her recent set of pictures in Punit Balana saree are no different. Excuse us while we swoon over The Girl on The Train star who took glam quotient a notch higher by flaunting an aesthetic modernism and Indian culture in the silk organza saree.
A slew of pictures currently surfacing the Internet, feature the diva looking ethereal in the ethnic wear. The pickle green or dark green silk organza saree that she donned, sported marodi work and dabka or hand dori work in gold.
The saree’s border was laced with tassels and Aditi teamed the six yards of elegance with a strappy blouse of the same colour and silk organza fabric. The backless blouse added to the oomph factor.
Pulling back her sleek mid-parted hair into a bun adorned with handpicked pink and white flowers, Aditi acessorised her look with fingers rings and a handcrafted Polki Choker that was studded with rose cut diamonds, rubies and emeralds, all from The House Of MBj. She amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.
Completing her Indian look with a tiny green bindi on her forehead, Aditi struck elegant poses for the camera and we are smitten. Aditi’s dark green saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of rootedness of Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and takes cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. The saree originally costs ₹45,000 on their designer website.
The ensemble that the actor wore belongs to Punit’s Spring/Summer Collection 2021, Mandana, that flaunts modern Jaipur in its lehengas, sarees, kurta sets, contemporary prét wear and now even in menswear. Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by style strategist and style architect Ami Patel.
Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in pickle green dabka work saree, strappy blouse
- Excuse us while we swoon over Aditi Rao Hydari who takes glam quotient a notch higher by flaunting an aesthetic modernism and Indian culture in a ₹45k pickle green, silk organza saree with gold hand dori work from Punit Balana | Check pictures inside
Madhuri Dixit looks like epitome of ‘nazakat’ in silk top, pink Parsi Gara skirt
- Madhuri Dixit Nene slays bohemian luxury style in a pink skirt featuring Parsi Gara embroidery or ‘painting in threads’, teamed with a silk blouse and we can’t wait to add the contemporary silhouette to our summer closet | Check pictures and history of Parsi Gara inside
Mouni Roy slays an uber hot silhouette in a sultry power midi bodycon dress
- Mouni Roy sets the Internet on fire as she aces gen-Z style with her sizzling avatar in a smoking hot power midi bodycon dress and these pictures are proof
Swara Bhasker flaunts ‘tootie-frootie’ look in ₹3.8 lakh lehenga at Lucknow
- Swara Bhasker paints Lucknow multicoloured with sizzling and effortless silhouette in hand embroidered resham and mirror work lehenga set for ‘real Veere Di Wedding’ and we can’t help but swoon over and take fashion cues from these sartorially elegant pictures, to slay at our next ethnic event
Kareena Kapoor is the queen of post maternity fashion, proof in pics
- Veere Di Wedding actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been slaying the post maternity looks. Be it a dress or an animal print co-ord set, the fashionista looks great in everything.
The ongoing FDCI Stockroom elicits a thrilling response
Athiya Shetty turns showstopper in athleisure lehenga choli and jacket at LFW
- At the recently held Lakme Fashion Week, designer Payal Singhal showed what an amalgamation between athelisure and traditional Indian outfits would look like and actor Athiya Shetty turned showstopper for her in a stunning lehenga-choli set with a twist of lounge wear.
Priyanka Chopra is elegance personified in ₹1.5 lakh one-shoulder jumpsuit
- Priyanka Chopra recently had a heart-to-heart with the renowned host Oprah Winfrey. For the interview, Priyanka wore a beautiful powder blue bodycon jumpsuit and looked breathtaking.
Deepika Padukone in ₹90k green leather pants-crop top is as sassy as it gets
- Deepika Padukone posted an image of herself wearing a gorgeous green outfit and made her fans crave for Alphonso mangoes with her caption on Instagram. Seen yet?
Day 5: Gender fluidity and nonconformist minimalism rule
Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm
- Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
Blurring gender identities
LFW 2021: Hina Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in Manish Malhotra lehenga
- Hina Khan adds to the dazzling sartorial affair at Mumbai’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in a bling pastel lehenga from 'dream designer' Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat collection and we can’t take our eyes off her | Check pictures inside
Malaika Arora pairs jeans with ₹47k crop top, shows how to elevate casual look
- For a recent night out with son, Arhaan Khan, Malaika Arora opted to wear a pair of casual jeans and make it evening appropriate by teaming it with a delicate crop top and statement jewellery.