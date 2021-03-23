Aditi Rao Hydari looks ethereal in pickle green dabka work saree, strappy blouse

IND USA
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:53 PM IST

Appealing beauty, grace and striking simplicity are synonyms for actor Aditi Rao Hydari who never fails to impress the fashion police with her eclectic sartorial taste and her recent set of pictures in Punit Balana saree are no different. Excuse us while we swoon over The Girl on The Train star who took glam quotient a notch higher by flaunting an aesthetic modernism and Indian culture in the silk organza saree.

A slew of pictures currently surfacing the Internet, feature the diva looking ethereal in the ethnic wear. The pickle green or dark green silk organza saree that she donned, sported marodi work and dabka or hand dori work in gold.

The saree’s border was laced with tassels and Aditi teamed the six yards of elegance with a strappy blouse of the same colour and silk organza fabric. The backless blouse added to the oomph factor.

Pulling back her sleek mid-parted hair into a bun adorned with handpicked pink and white flowers, Aditi acessorised her look with fingers rings and a handcrafted Polki Choker that was studded with rose cut diamonds, rubies and emeralds, all from The House Of MBj. She amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lip gloss, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Completing her Indian look with a tiny green bindi on her forehead, Aditi struck elegant poses for the camera and we are smitten. Aditi’s dark green saree is credited to Indian fashion designer Punit Balana’s eponymous label that boasts of rootedness of Indian culture while combining modernism, minimalism and aestheticism and takes cultural influences from the rich Rajasthani culture. The saree originally costs 45,000 on their designer website.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s dark green saree from Punit Balana’s eponymous label(punitbalana.in)
Aditi Rao Hydari’s dark green saree from Punit Balana’s eponymous label(punitbalana.in)

The ensemble that the actor wore belongs to Punit’s Spring/Summer Collection 2021, Mandana, that flaunts modern Jaipur in its lehengas, sarees, kurta sets, contemporary prét wear and now even in menswear. Aditi Rao Hydari was styled by style strategist and style architect Ami Patel.

