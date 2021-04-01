IND USA
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she piles up stuff as she battles depression: 'I crash when it gets too much'
Ira Khan recently revealed that she is clinically depressed.
bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan says she piles up stuff as she battles depression: 'I crash when it gets too much'

  • Ira Khan once again opened up about her battle against depression in a new video that she shared on Instagram.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:02 AM IST

Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, who has been talking about her depression openly and creating awareness about mental health issues, has shared a new video about her struggles on Instagram.

Assuring fans that she feels better now, Ira said that there are still "parts of her" that do not want to believe in her and think that she is overreacting. "I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life-threats. That is not how my depression manifests."

She also revealed how she "piles up stuff", and finally, "it gets too much and I crash." She added that there is a sense of relief when she crashes.


Ira shared the video and wrote on Instagram, "Me: So now what? Therapist: I don’t know. There are lots of parts to me. This is conflict between two of them that very seriously effects my attempts at healing from my overall depression. But the burn outs are getting longer so now I have to try harder. The plan is to reduce the frequency and intensity of my burn outs. I don’t need to change my entire being and functioning. Working a lot isn’t a bad thing, trying to do a lot isn’t a bad thing - not always. There’s a point after which it gets unhealthy. That’s what I need to find. That balance. Because working also brings me joy. #mentalhealth."

In an earlier post shared on World Mental Health Day, Ira posted a video in which she admitted that she had been depressed for more than four years. She added that she was doing a lot better after seeking therapy.

